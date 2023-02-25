Ontario school board releases professionalism policy after photos of teacher with prosthetic breasts surface

A long-awaited Halton District School Board (HDSB) draft professionalism policy has been published, and it contains no details of a staff dress code, which many parents have called for to be implemented after photos of a teacher wearing breast prostheses went viral last year.

The draft was attached to the HDSB board meeting agenda released on Friday afternoon.

As part of the policy’s objectives, he said its purpose “is to consolidate and affirm existing expectations for staff professionalism, including dress and decorum, in board and corporate settings. school and in school activities, emphasizing the importance of demonstrating, through personal presentation, respect for public education and the right of every student to learn in a safe, inclusive and accepting environment. »

The second element of the policy, titled Guiding Principles, addresses how teachers are expected to conduct themselves and their role in ensuring safe student learning as well as what constitutes professional misconduct under the policies and procedures of the board, the College of Ontario Teachers, the Supreme Court of Canada and Ministry of Education standards.

But nothing new is included in the two-page draft, and there’s no mention of details about a dress code for the HDSB’s more than 10,000 employees.

Frustrated parents have called on the council to impose a dress code on its employees since photos of the Oakville Trafalgar High School teacher with large prosthetic breasts, which were covered in clothing, surfaced online in September last.

The school had been the target of nine bomb threats as a result of the incident last week, Halton police confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

The director of education has been reluctant to impose a staff dress policy, saying in a report last November that it would present a “considerable liability”.

However, in January the board passed a motion directing the principal to develop a professionalism policy outlining HDSB’s expectations of all employees, including appropriate and professional standards of dress and decorum in the classroom.

An interim report was presented to parents last week.

The same day the draft was released, the board sent out an electronic survey to parents, students and other HDSB stakeholders to get their feedback, including whether the policy met their expectations.

They have until March 12 to submit their responses.

Please keep in mind that the policies are intended to set out a framework and guiding principles. Following the development of a policy, guidelines are typically created and shared with schools, the board said in a letter to parents informing them of the investigation.

The HDSB has indicated that it is in negotiations with the unions and that it cannot legally implement changes to the working conditions of staff until the bargaining agreements have been ratified.

The HDSB strives to provide a safe and inclusive environment for all students, staff and the community. Our commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values ​​and commitment to every student and staff member who identifies as a member of an underserved and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by opinions leading labor law firms with human rights and equity advisors. . This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB seeks to bring this motion to fruition, the board added.

After the photos were discovered, Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered the Ontario College of Teachers to review professional conduct provisions. Earlier this week, in an interview with the Toronto Star, Lecce criticized the HDSB for its handling of the case.

— with files by Katherine DeClerq and Phil Tsekouras