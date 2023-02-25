Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection Trussardi





Palazzo Trussardi, flagship of the brand, is right next to the Teatro alla Scala. Separating them from Palazzo Marino, the town hall, is a pedestrianized space that is a great place to watch the Milanese go about their business. They are easily recognized by their industrious quality, their practical but elegant outfit, their sober and timeless style. Few brands are as Milanese as Trussardi, and its creative directors, Serhat Isik and Benjamin A. Huseby, who joined the label last year, understood that immediately. So much so that one of their first quests was to find freshness for a down jacket, an essential piece for Milanese who live in a mild climate (less and less) and an iconic piece of the brand. Today, showing at the Palazzo, is what they have returned to. The collection is an ode to the Milanese style that made Trussardi famous between the 70s and 90s, modernized through the eyes of the two designers. It all started with the down jacket, taken to the extreme to become XXL, like a bathrobe, padded and super soft. The leather of men’s and women’s skirts was distressed, softened, while silk and duchess nylon mimicked the leather of classic cut blouses and less classic skirts with diagonal zippers. Everything reads sciura, a Milanese term designating the typical city girl, who dresses only in black, hazelnut, ecru and burgundy, as in this collection, allowing herself to wear a jacquard pattern reminiscent of the tapestries of the palaces she frequents. Isik and Huseby played with these shots without mockery, instead using them as the key to a brand story that would otherwise go unnoticed. The final look was a mermaid skirt paired with a jeweled belt and an understated, all-black turtleneck. It was like a contemporary take on the Trussardi look for the Teatro alla Scala premiere, an unmissable event for typical Milanese, which always takes place on the same day they celebrate the city’s patron saint, Sant’Ambrogio.

