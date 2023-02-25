Saudi designers share inspiration behind Saudi Cup fashion

RIYADH: Regional fashion influencers and style icons are setting the trends at the Saudi Cup this weekend with bespoke designs created specifically for the event.

One of the designers in the spotlight is Nour Al-Dhahri, who in 2013 launched a Saudi luxury brand under her own name and dresses Saudi influencer Nojoud Al-Rumaihi.

The handmade designer set for Al-Rumaihi has more than 700,000 beads and is inspired by the culture of the Asir Kingdoms region, Al-Dhahri told Arab News.



We were inspired by the inscriptions they have, they have inscriptions on the walls and the buildings, and that’s what inspired us, she says.

Al-Dhahri said the region, located in the southwest of the country, was known for wheat and agriculture, so she and her team decided to add stem patterns to the design to reflect the history. of the province.

The dress, which took more than two months to make, is made up of two pieces, a tight-fitting plain dress and a cut-out cape with a long train.

When (Al-Rumaihi) walks, it will give a royal feeling. It will look like a veil, but it is part of the dress, Al-Dhahri said.

The contractor opted for shades of blue and white to give a feeling of relaxation and warmth.



The handmade designer set for Al-Rumaihi has over 700,000 beads. (Provided)

Al-Dhahri also created a special headgear, with the same colors as the set, which perfectly matches the horse racing vibe, she said.

Horse racing is always accompanied by crazy and creative hats, a work of art.

After Al-Rumaihi wears the dress, which weighs around 14kg, it will be displayed at the Saudi 100 Brands fashion exhibition during the event.



(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

She (Al-Rumaihi) is the perfect person to represent us, Al-Dhahri said. We are proud that Nojoud is Saudi. She is an influencer who has worked with international brands like Fendi, Gucci and Graff. She always receives special invitations to Paris and Milan. Thus, we have carefully chosen the person to represent the dress.

She’s amazing and the outfits always look great on her, the designer added. She has Arabic features. We wanted someone calm, because, as I told you, the dress represents calm and relaxation, and all these characteristics are in Nojoud. So when she wears it, she will represent the dress from the inside.



(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

The Saudi 100 Brands exhibition is organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which created the program to select the top 100 fashion brands in the Kingdom to showcase their work around the world.

Al-Dhahri said she was honored and proud to represent Saudi Arabia internationally.

The Saudi Cup exposure marks his first participation with the Saudi 100 Brands.



(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

There is more to come, she added.

Two friends, Carlotta, who also represents Noura Al-Dhahri, and Elisabetta, wearing the Saudi brand Heart and Spirit, came from Italy to attend the Saudi Cup.

Although the Kingdom is not a country they would usually think of visiting, they are proud to represent Saudi brands as part of the development of the country.

I chose this design because of the beautiful cobalt blue. I love embroidery, and it reminds me of both Italy and Arabia, and I think it’s a nice mix. It’s wonderful to support Saudi designers, especially women. It feels like we are in a time of great change, Carlotta told Arab News.



Danya Bin Saedan in ivory mode. (Provided)

Elisabetta wore a modern white silhouette dress with gold-accented prints inspired by historical motifs.

It’s a great way to honor the Saudi Cup and that tradition. I’m really proud to be Italian, but at the same time I’m honored to represent a Saudi brand here in their own country,” she said.

Saudi 100 Brands designer Noura Alghilaisy took a more sentimental approach to her designs for speaker and journalist Abrar Bahabri. Her brand is a tribute to strong Saudi women, balancing modernity, femininity and tradition.

Alghilaisy grew up with equestrian patriotism in his blood, as his father, Said, is a stablemaster at Ennabi Stables.



(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

She admires the speed and strength of horses, comparing the two qualities to the rapid developments of a changing nation and the many achievements in the fashion industry.

I see it in my own brand. It gives that beautiful feminine look, accentuating the curves, but deep down inside, the women who wear it have so much power, she told Arab News.

For its star design of the Saudi Cup, Alghilaisy incorporated indigenous embroidery and sharabat (tassels), local to the region, as well as a cape motif.

The cape is an alternative to the abaya. It’s modest yet edgy at the same time, which feels like my brand, she said.



(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

The burgundy magenta hue of the sets is a tribute to his father’s stables, whose name roughly translates to the same hue. Viva magenta is also the color of the year 2023.

I want women to go from a local market to an international market. And there was a big gap to fill before the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture to showcase these efforts within the Kingdom, Alghilaisy said.

Fashion is a great way to represent our culture and our country, and it’s also an extremely important international platform.

Being part of the Arabian Cup meant so much more to me when I saw the pride in my father’s eyes to be involved in this business. Fashion was also part of this sector, but no one left their mark in this way.



(AN Photo Huda Bashatah)

Fashion designer Mashael Aldraei, founder of Saudi 100 Brands Ivory Fashion, was inspired by Subalat Al-Mudi in Diriyah and the common theme of triangles in Saudi architecture.

She designed an exclusive dress for influencer and personal care advocate Zainab Al-Khalifah, founder of Zoz Lash Salon.

Each of Aldraeis’ designs incorporates a modern take on King Abdulaziz’s agal, including the outfit it represents at the Saudi Cup, showcasing the Kingdom’s heritage with natural tones found in the environment.

She also dressed businesswoman and influencer Danya bin Saedan.

I used the soft pink tones for Zainab because she represents the very essence of femininity, and I used the burgundy tone with Danya because it represents luxury, Aldraei told Arab News.