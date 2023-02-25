Call the Midwife’s Olly Rix Didn’t See Trixie’s Dress Before the Wedding





Call The Midwife fans are eagerly awaiting this weekend’s season finale, which depicts the long-planned wedding between nurse Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix). In a Exclusive Q&A on RadioTimes.com Hosted by editor Abby Robinson, Rix revealed he avoided seeing George in his wedding clothes before shooting the scene to replicate the feeling of a real wedding.

"I made a deal," he began. "Anyone I knew who could help me with this, I pulled away and said, 'Look, I don't want to see Helen. I don't want to see the dress. I don't want to see Helen. [the] morning of '." Rix continued, "Mark, the guy driving me on set, I said to him, 'I don't want to arrive at the same time as Helen, I don't want to see her get out of the car.' I did everything I could to see Helen for the first time around when she was walking down the aisle, which was good." Trixie and Matthew have a history dating back to season 10 of the show, when she helped deliver the baby of his first wife, who later died after being diagnosed with acute leukemia. Their relationship gradually blossomed after he took time to grieve, culminating in his proposal in the 2022 Christmas special, sending Trixie into planning mode in Call The Midwife season 12. Rix explained: "I hadn't worn any sort of dress fitting or anything. I had no idea what was going to happen. So in the midst of the chaos of gathering hundreds and hundreds of people and everything else, we managed to keep it pretty fresh. My heart kind of stopped. It was nice. George added: "I didn't know Olly had done that. And I thought in the morning, 'Where's Olly? Didn't he come today?' And it was just a lot of fun, and it's always nice when we come off our regular set." Call The Midwife was recently renewed for seasons 14 and 15, which will keep it on the air until at least 2026. The season 12 finale of Call the Midwife airs on BBC One at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our drama coverage or visit our TV guide and streaming guide to see what's on tonight.

