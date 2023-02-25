No. 24 TCU loses 12-point lead behind, edges Texas Tech by 1





LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) JaKobe Coles made two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, and the No. 24 TCU held on for an 83-82 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday despite leading 12 points in the last eight minutes. After DeVion Harmons stole and lay-up put the Red Raiders ahead by one with 12 seconds remaining, Coles caught a pass from Emanuel Miller into the lane and was fouled by Fardaws Aimaq coming up for the shot. The Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) weren’t in the bonus. Harmons’ 3-point desperation as the buzzer sounded was not close, ending a four-game winning streak as Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11) tries to stay in the hunt for a spot at the NCAA Tournament despite an 0-8 start in Big 12 play. Mike Miles Jr. scored 24 points for the Horned Frogs, who had lost five of six and were coming off a loss to No. 3 Kansas at home. Miller had 14 points and 12 rebounds for TCU, while Xavier Cork scored 10 points despite fouls. Aimaq scored 19 points, Harmon had 18, and Kevin Obanor finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech. NO. 18 UCONN 95, ST. JOHN 86 NEW YORK (AP) Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points, Adama Sanogo added 18 points and nine rebounds, and UConn beat St. Johns. Andre Jackson Jr. had 15 points, Joey Calcaterra also scored 15 to lead a solid effort off the Connecticut bench, and the resurgent Huskies (22-7, 11-7 Big East) avenged an 11-point loss to St. Johns at home last month. . UConn won for the sixth time in seven games, closing in on a bye to the first round of the Big East tournament. AJ Storr had 20 points and Posh Alexander added 18 for the Red Storm (17-13, 7-12), who had won three of four. David Jones scored 15 goals off the bench in the second half and Joel Soriano scored on Senior Day with 12 points and 11 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season, most in Division I. VILLANOVA 79, No. 19 CREIGHTON 67 PHILADELPHIA (AP) Eric Dixon scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the first half, Cam Whitmore added 17 and Villanova beat Creighton. Dixon also set a career-high six 3-pointers for Villanova (15-14, 9-9 Big East), which won five of six. Arthur Kaluma scored 19 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner had 18 for Creighton (18-11, 12-6). The Bluejays have lost three of four games following an eight-game winning streak. OKLAHOMA 61, NO. 23 IOWA STATE 50 AMES, Iowa (AP) Jacob Groves led Oklahoma with 16 points as the Sooners eliminated Iowa State. The Sooners (14-15, 4-12 Big 12) had lost nine of their previous 11 games, but erased an early 11-point deficit and took control with a 17-2 run in the second half. Groves went 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. Tanner Groves added 9 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Cyclones (17-11, 8-8) shot just 31%. Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points. ___ More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter. com/AP_Top25

