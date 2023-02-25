Fashion
Man confronts teacher who repeatedly put his grandson in a robe
A video of a concerned grandfather confronting his grandson’s daycare teacher over how she chose to dress the child is recirculating on social media after a TikToker named Ijah Charles tagged him reposted.
The video, which first circulated in 2019, shows a man allegedly named Malcom Bedford walking into his grandson’s school to confront his teacher about putting a dress on him twice.
There’s no context as to why the boy was dressed in different clothes than he came in or the child’s feelings about the incident, that’s all that should really matter.
Viewers suspect it was tied to a play or costume event. Either way, the grandfather had no intention of allowing his grandson to wear clothes traditionally associated with girls.
The grandfather scolds the boy’s teacher for allegedly dressing him in a robe.
In the video, Bedford walks into her grandson’s school and asks a woman, believed to be the boy’s teacher, to discuss her grandson wearing a dress to school. She advised him to talk to the school principal first.
The upset grandfather asked the teacher, is she the one taking care of the children while my grandson
The woman interrupted him and informed him that she was responsible but was unable to speak to him as he was not on the authorized contact list for the child.
I come here because we don’t do transgender and all that. We don’t do that, says Bedford.
And I don’t appreciate you encouraging her not to wear a dress for the second day, Bedford told her before promising her that the situation would not get better and expressing his willingness to go further.
Again the teacher asked him to speak to his supervisor and he refused saying he wanted to speak to her.
The pair continued to back and forth before the video ended with him refusing to take charge and letting her know that she was responsible for her own actions.
On TikTok, users in the comments sided with Bedford.
These ‘teachers’ are out of control! Who do they think they are, wrote one user.
There were demands for the teacher to be fired and some even questioned the legality of the woman making the decision about the boys’ wardrobe in her hands.
What’s interesting is the stark contrast to when this was first published four years ago, commentators at the r/Public Freakout subredditespecially lambasted the protective grandfather for his actions.
Related stories from YourTango:
One person commented: Why is everyone making it a gay/trans thing? Seems like a lot of people assumed that the teacher put a dress on him and told him he was a girl.
Another agreed with the teachers’ response, saying: So for this guy, walking into a classroom with children present was not a very appropriate way to approach this issue as he did.
I would have said the same to him or said, this is not the time to discuss this and I would be happy to talk about it in the absence of children.
NyRee Ausleris a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. It covers lifestyle, entertainment and news, as well as workplace navigation and social issues.
