MEN’S LACROSSE | Hoyas slips early in season 0-2, falls 9-7 at Penn
Despite a slow and frustrating start, where the Georgetown Hoyas trailed to four goals, a solid second-half defensive performance led by outstanding graduate defenseman Will Bowen gave the Hoyas a chance to snatch victory from the jaws of the defeat in men’s lacrosse. home field opener.
Trailing by two goals with 50 seconds remaining, Georgetown graduate forward Tucker Dordevic fired a blistering shot that took the Hoyas (0-2) to one of Pennsylvania’s 11th-ranked colleges (1-0) , causing a packed crowd at Cooper’s Field. But the Hoyas hit their stride too late, ultimately falling 9-7 to the tough, coordinated Quakers on Feb. 18.
Two games into the year, a team that had all the makings of a juggernaut in the preseason is struggling, suffering back-to-back losses after falling 12-13 to Johns Hopkins and then Penn.
We faced two great opponents, and that’s what we were looking for here, Bowen said in a post-workout interview with The Hoya. The state of mind of our teams and our pulse are daily; not the past, not the end of the season, but the approaching day at hand. We were here to win games, that’s for sure, but keeping our focus on the present, each day and each task individually, helped us learn.
Georgetown entered the year as a consensus top 3 Division 1 team in pre-season polls, dismissing some of the best players in the country. Two-time senior USA midfielder Graham Bundy Jr., who broke the program record for most points scored by a midfielder last season, is Hoyas’ best offensive player. He’s already scored six points this season, including a goal and an assist against Penn.
Bowen, an experienced graduate student and two-time All-American first team member, is considered one of the best if not the best defenseman at the college level. He certainly lived up to his reputation against the Quakers, prompting three turnovers, including a game-breaking game against famed Penn midfielder Sam Handley.
Bowen and Bundy Jr. will undoubtedly be the first selections for the Paul Rabils Premier Lacrosse League, where they will play alongside legendary Georgetown graduates such as Jake Carraway (MSB 20, GRD 21), Dan Bucaro (CAS 19) and Owen McElroy (MSB 21, GRD 22), among others.
This year, several high profile transfers from other programs have bolstered an already talented roster.
Dordevic was a 2022 nominee for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award, which recognizes top college lacrosse players, and had an illustrious career at Syracuse Powerhouse before moving to Hilltop. His arrival generated considerable excitement from the lacrosse community, which was validated by his solid offensive play. He leads the team offensively with 8 points on the season, scoring a hat trick against Penn.
Dordevic was joined by all-star graduate forward Brian Minicus, a four-year-old Colgate starter who is currently tied for second in team points after a crucial four-point performance against the Quakers. Additionally, graduate midfielders Jacob Kelly and Nicky Solomon, both from distinguished careers at the University of North Carolina, played an immediate role on offense.
The Hoyas have now dropped outside the top 10 in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and USA Lacrosse rankings, but the team is undeterred.
We had five new guys, and on any team, adding a class of five new guys on top of the freshmen is a dynamic you have to work on, Bowen said. You have to be quite strategic, but our coaching staff and our seniors have done a great job of that.
The Hoyas look to another home game against Irish No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting (2-0) on Feb. 25 at 12 p.m., a must-play game for the Hoyas if they want to turn their difficult start to the season around .
Going into this weekend, there are definitely some slight x and o tweaks, but all of our focus is really internal, Bowen said. We’ll continue to trust who we are and grow our identity, and that’s just something that has to happen organically, and I’m looking forward to that.
