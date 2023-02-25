Fashion
Love Street Salvage Opens New Store in Salt Lake City, Offers Fashion Refresher Classes
The business is returning to a physical location after being online for six years.
Love Street Salvage is back in a brick-and-mortar location after six years of online-only existence, and owner Kristal Welsh is ready to make full use of the two-story space.
The new Salt Lake City store, where Welsh sells vintage clothing and handmade items, is located at 1328 S. 2100 East at the rear of the building.
Its ground floor features a groovy vintage boutique with mostly 1960s and 70s clothing and accessories. In the basement is a sewing and craft workshop, with vintage sewing machines and lockers full of colorful vintage fabrics.
The Welsh plan is to hold classes and workshops downstairs on any topic related to circular or sustainable fashion.
Let’s use what we already have, she said. Let’s keep it circulating, fix it, reshape it, modify it, [or] add something to it. There are enough clothes for everyone. We don’t need to buy new things.
something has to change
The first Welsh location, which opened in 2015, was in a Sugar House shopping center opposite Whole Foods. But when that building was torn down to make way for development, Welsh had to move and she found herself on 2100 South, about a block east of 700 East.
This place ended up having problems, though. I never really felt safe there, she said. So I had to go out. In 2017, she decided to shut down Love Street Salvage and move online.
For six years, Welsh sold vintage clothing and handmade items through Etsy, and held a few workshops for the Clever Octopus Reuse Center. She had planned to offer a few small workshops away from home, but scrapped the idea when COVID-19 hit.
I just sank deeper and deeper into isolation, Welsh said. Until it’s like, OK, something has to change.
As the pandemic restrictions started to loosen and the lockdown came to an end, I just started to realize that all my energy was coming from the people. … I just need people, Welsh said.
This time though, she thought she should do things differently, and do all about workshops and all about people.
Everyone is creative
As you browse the shelves and displays of Love Street Salvage, you’ll come across things that Welsh has recycled or reworked. Pieces of granny’s square afghans turned into hats, handbags and clothes. A black and white striped umpire shirt transformed into a mini dress with front pockets. A floral apron dress fashioned from a 70s bed sheet.
These are all examples of what Welsh wants to teach people: recycling old fabrics and reworking clothes that could be put to better use or improved.
Registration for his courses opened last weekand following Love Street Salvage on Instagram (@lovestreetsalvage) is the best way to find out what classes are coming up. They will cover topics ranging from mending to sewing to crocheting. Classes will begin in March.
Shell also runs what it calls re-workshops, where people can bring in a few items that could be reworked in some way, and just experiment, while also having access to its collection of vintage fabrics and accessories. occasion, trimmings and notions of sewing.
I really want to show people how easy things are, Welsh said. I think people feel a lot intimidated by people who are crafty, or they feel like they’re not crafty, or they’re not creative.
I think everyone is,” she continued, adding that she wanted these classes to be super non-intimidating and really laid back, so people feel comfortable.
Welsh plans to bring other salespeople to the store who will also teach classes. From March, Jacqueline Whitmore, a seamstress and owner of Copperhive Vintage, will be selling her own plus size clothing handcrafted from reclaimed and vintage fabrics. She will also lead workshops, the dates of which have yet to be determined.
The Kristals store will be the coolest, Whitmore told the Salt Lake Tribune. Legitimate what I see for the future of fashion.
Whitmore’s husband, Logan Whitmore, will fill a wall in Love Street Salvage with his wooden cutout art which he describes as sassy. Follow Jacqueline on Instagram at @chubby.dust.bunny and Logan to @trailerparkliberace.
Love Street Salvage will generally be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The store held a grand opening ceremony on February 23.
