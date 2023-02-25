BBC relaxes dress code, ‘sweat and dirty’ look more trustworthy





The BBC may have just stumbled upon a way to regain the public’s trust in journalists: stop bathing. That’s right. The overseas broadcast giant believes viewers are more likely to find reporters who look a little “sweaty and dirty” more trustworthy. According to Deadline, Naja Nielsen, director of BBC News of Digital, told staff that it might help if they maintained a slightly less cluttered appearance. It’s kind of like, being as sweaty and dirty as when we were on the field is actually more trustworthy than if we look like we just walked out of an awards show or a nice dinner . Interesting. Interesting indeed… Looks like the BBC is about to get a little funkier in the name of reliability. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) Does sweat and dirt equal credibility? I kinda see what she’s saying. Viewers probably appreciate a more “real” look from reporters. The one that gives the impression that they did the journalistic steps themselves. You know, instead of having it shoved under their muzzle by an underling. Still, I find it hard to believe that some of yesterday’s great journalists would have been held in higher esteem if they hadn’t shaved every day or worn a hoodie. “That Cronkite is one hell of a journalist, but I don’t know if I can trust him. He looks like he’s taking a shower…” However, the sweat and dirt look can only help journalists so much. This could only be useful to those whose reliability in the eyes of the public has not been damaged beyond repair. For example, CNN’s Don Lemon could perform an IronMan and then roll through a dump every morning before going to work and yelling at Poppy Harlow, and it wouldn’t make a difference. Deadline reported that this was part of Nielsen’s hope to tap into Gen Z who love TikTok. Good luck with that. Something tells me the generation that grew up cook chicken in NyQuil and breaking fences as a tip to the Kool-Aid Man, are not big BBC fans. At first glance, this shift to a more casual dress code is already underway. A weatherman was spotted wearing a jacket and a *gasp* T-shirt. Seeing this kind of bold wardrobe overhaul would make you spit your tea out, then pass out face-first in its crumbs. For better or worse, those morons dancing on TikTok and eating Tide Pods are the future. The BBC is smart to at least try to adapt. Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle

