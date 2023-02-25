Various designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5





By COLLEEN BARRY MILAN (AP) Designers from diverse backgrounds featured prominently in the runways on day four of Milan Fashion Week, in a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an increasingly pressing topic. Maximilian Davis, 27, showed his second season as creative director at Ferragamo. The same goes for Filipino-American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally. And Tokyo James, founded ten years ago by British-Nigerian designer Iniye Tokyo James, presented its fourth show in Milan. Some highlights from the womenswear collections for next fall and winter on the fourth day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week. SALVATORE FERRAGAMO TARGETS YOUTH Ferragamo has sex kitten looks for next fall and winter as creative director Maximilian Davis, showing off his second collection for the Florentine fashion house, delved into the archives when 1950s divas like Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren set the mood. With Ferragamo, there’s so much heritage, that I felt we really had to work to introduce it to the younger generation that we want to bring into the brand, Davis said backstage. This included an invisible heel on a stiletto and the Ferragamo red he used in smaller ways, like peekaboo slits. Davis envisions dressing mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, with his clean lines and free, direct point of view. To that end, there were slightly off-centered suit jackets with culottes worn attractively and modestly with dark tights. Panties also associated with knitwear in see-me red. Sons might be drawn to tech bombers and tank tops in bright hues, or moto jackets and pants with pops of red that can be zipped open or closed. Davis struck a tone that was both elegant and sexy with wrap dresses, elegant when combined with drapes and sexy when hugging the body in liquid metallic tones and cropped hemlines. Among the celebrities in the front row were Uma Thurman and Hunter Schafer.

