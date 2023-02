Jill Biden goes viral in ‘Minecraft’ dress with sneakers in Namibia – Footwear News

Jill Biden herself had a viral moment on Twitter during a two-day visit to Namibia. The first lady was dressed in a geometric dress by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler’s Akris brand from the resort 2023 collection. Biden’s dress was reminiscent of silhouettes seen in the ’60s. The garment featured a collared top half with short sleeves followed by a flared A-line skirt. On a white and beige background with a button front closure, Biden’s dress had an earth-toned print made up of pixelated squares that gave the dress a whimsical appearance. In hues of orange, forest green and yellow, among others, the graphic prints created an absurd image that many compared to the popular pixelated game Minecraft.

Jill Biden, left, speaks with participants in two different programs funded by the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), at the Hope Initiative Southern Africa in Windhoek, Namibia , on February 23, 2023. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images For a comfortable and casual touch, Biden wore black sports sneakers with matching black laces and mesh uppers. The thick, rubber soles were a contrasting white. The sporty style looks like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh designed for everything from training to racing. When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady often favors versatile heels in nude and black tones from brands like Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated point-toe pumps are also a staple for her brighter ensembles, usually from brands like Jimmy Choo. PICTURES: Learn about the evolution of Jill Biden’s classic style. JavaScript is required to load comments.

