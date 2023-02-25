Philipp Plein Ready-to-Wear Fall 2023 Collection





Two years after his last full show on the eve of Covid, Philipp Plein returned to Milan for a main night tonight and it was business as usual. About 100 models rode 350 meters of track as motorcyclists dressed in ersatz-NASA spacesuits rode up and down. Bia performed live during the finale: she was supposed to join Plein on one of the bikes during the finale before revealing a dislike to them 20 minutes before showtime, so plans were changed. Titled Chrome Cowboy, the show began with the phalanx of motorbikes racing up the track, leaving a heavy diesel smell in the air. The rules of the track please uncross your legs, so often willfully ignored, suddenly seemed worth observing. Women’s clothing came before men’s. Most of the models wore some sort of stetson under which were silver cowboy boots, a large plaid overcoat, patched jeans, cropped faux fur tops and sequined miniskirts, fringed donkey jackets , silver sheep, a two-button pink cocoon coat with a Swarovski skull on the back, a sexy saloon girl outfit with a double-hemmed pleated skirt, printed faux furs and Swarovski stitching. And all this in the first three looks (kidding). Eventually the stetsons were replaced by more modern pioneering looks, including long purple printed dresses, curly cuts and jumpsuits, PVC biker suits with the house logo and slogan details. The brim of a stetson was fringed with Swarovski. Returning model Maye Musk wore what looked like a jacquard trench coat over plaid wool trousers and work boots. After a few evening looks signaled the end of the race for womenswear, there was a slight shift in mood towards menswear. The music slowed down, the lights came on a bit and we found ourselves listening buy me a boat by Chris Janson, a sneaky response to a soundtrack choice. Many men’s looks reflected their feminine ancestry, plaid, biker, Swarovski, attitude as well as basketball-inspired graffiti sportswear. Towards the end, the bling got more and more bling and the phrase Liberace of Streetwear came to mind as softly as Janson trickled down my ears. At the end, PP rode his own bike on the gigantic track and the amused crowd cheered as warmly as the exhaust before Bia did her thing in front of a massive finale. Before the show, Plein said he was going to Korea, then Singapore, then LA right after the show. Backstage, he mentioned he had no interest in being on Twitter and looked genuinely puzzled when asked if he fancied a blue tick. The thousands of people waiting outside for the after party, he said, had been drawn from his CRM database of 600,000 recently engaged customers. But not only them. Fashion should be for everyone.

