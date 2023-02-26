On the Button: Make a Big Statement in a Skater Cardigan | Fashion





VSardigans can get a bad rap, especially in menswear where they are often labeled as boring and cheesy. But the colorful or patterned cardigan is a great change of mood, an outfit accessory and the perfect way to bring a pinch of spring into your regular wardrobe. Forget the gray of the school uniform and the play-it-safe navy blue, it’s a knit with personality. These cardis come with a side of SoCal skater cool; think less academic and more Kurt Cobain. But don’t let the skater tag fool you into thinking this is an under-25-only look. It’s all in the style: The beauty of a trendy cardigan is that the rest of your outfit doesn’t need to be over-thought. A white t-shirt and jeans or work pants and simple sneakers are all you need. On the catwalks, Hedi Slimane at Celine does better: Californian youth is his reference work. During London Fashion Week, Ahluwalia showed off a striking psychedelic style (pictured left). Ahluwalia SS2 Photography: Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images for BFC Also see Marni for the best striped mohair in juicy color combinations. Get the look for much less via a host of American skate brands: Obey Clothings lilac with red scribble style (110) and SNSs pinky/blue sunset sky design (155), from sneakersnstuff.com the two nail the case. Bright, golf-inspired Argyle patterns (3, above) and (4, above) are all over the high street. If it all gets a little too jazzy, try brown-based prints such as Londons abstract style Wax (5, above) or Pleasuress leopard print (140). Alternatively, the integral landscape design of NN07 (3, above) is a talking point. Vintage stores are full of similar styles: it’s worth browsing online Rokit or resale sites like Depop to find a retro gem. Photography: luke.brown 1. Argyle 42 years old, Topman (asos.com) 2. Scribbles 110, obeyclothes.co.uk 3. Schill 165, waxlondon.com 4. Wavy 180, marketmarketmarket.com 5. Landscape 299, NN07.com 6. Sunset 155, SRS (sneakersnstuff.com) skip newsletter promotion Sign up for fashion statement Style, with substance: what’s really in style this week, a roundup of the best fashion journalism and your wardrobe dilemmas solved Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”fashion-statement”,”successDescription”:”We will send you Fashion Statement every week”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion 7. Lilac 250, ariesarise.com 8. Leopard 140, pleasuresnow.com 9. Golf 49.99, zara.com 10. Flowers 260, thehipstore.co.uk

