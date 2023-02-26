Nepo babies rule the fashion world: Iris Law, Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss and more











Nepo babies – this is a hot topic. Not to mention a controversial issue. The term refers to the offspring of celebrities or industry insiders who automatically help their children “get a head start” early in their careers. Although there has been a lot of debate regarding the fairness of the existence of nepo babies mainly in Hollywood, many nepo babies have permeated the fashion sphere. And dare we say, that’s not always such a bad thing.

Stella McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul McCartney has used her platform to promote a more ethical approach to fashion design. Lila Mossmodel girl Kate Mossadvocated diabetes awarenesspreviously posing with her diabetes monitor for a 2022 Fendi campaign. Ella Emhof takes a leaf from her stepmother Kamala Harris’ book, showing that there is a place for politics in fashion. You get the picture.

The fact remains that celebrity kids always spark intrigue, regardless of their meritocracy status. So whatever your beliefs on the subject, we’ve curated a list of horny nepo babes dominating the runway. Read on to find out more…

iris law

Daughter of actors Jude’s Law and Sadie Frost, iris law has become a regular on the podiums in recent seasons. The 22-year-old walked the runway for Daniel Lee’s Burberry debut during London Fashion Week became the face of the British luxury brand. Over the past year, the star, who also dipped her toe into the acting world after starring in Danny Boyle’s docuseries Gun as Soo Catwoman, modeled for Versace’s recent Pour Femme fragrance campaign, closed Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall/Winter 2023 show, teamed up with Jimmy Choo for the brand’s Party With Jimmy Choo campaign and made the cover of vogue japan in December 2021. Here is a CV.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber followed her supermodel mom by Cindy Crawford step, forging a successful modeling career both on and off the catwalks. The 21-year-old has stormed the ranks of the modeling world, working with brands such as Céline, Alaia, Alexander McQueen and Loewe, not to mention the fact that she recently adopted the role of cover girl for the two. SHE And iD Magazine Spring 2023 issues.

Lila Moss

Kate Moss’ only daughter, Lila, has also slipped into the limelight, pursuing a career in modeling, just like her iconic mother. The 20-year-old industry sweetheart is another casting director favorite and has appeared in campaigns for Burberry, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Fendi. Her feminine charms have also led her to appear on the cover of magazines such as vogue (Great Britain and Hong Kong) Perfect, dizzy And Chaos and she showed off in front of Richard Quinn, Jacquemus and Coperni, to name a few.

Lily Rose Depp

Lily Rose Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and we think it’s fair to say that with a gene pool like that, you’re set for life. The 23-year-old is a fan favorite, and her Parisian cool girl attitude paired with her soft-spoken temper and acting skills has earned her the title of Chanel Ambassador. Lily Rose has also covered posts such as iD, SHE And Wonderland – several times.

Ella Emhof

A relatively new face on the scene, Ella Emhoff captivated with her quirky schoolgirl aesthetic and epic knitting skills. Kalama Harris’ daughter-in-law made her runway debut for Proenza Schouler and has since modeled for Collina Strada and Simone Rocha, as well as showing her face as a VIP guest at fashion week shows in Thom Browne, SportMax and Etro. Ella also founded a knitwear line called She likes to knitwelcoming its sensational debut during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Rafferty Law

Iris’ older brother, Rafferty, has also been spotted in the modeling mix at fashion shows. Jude Law’s eldest child walked the Dolce & Gabbana Spring ’19 show during Milan Fashion Week. He was joined on the catwalk by the model Emily Ratajkowski, Lady Kitty Spencer, Monica Bellucci and Sara Sampaio.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

With brands like Salvatore Ferragamo under his belt, Hero Fiennes Tiffin temporarily parked his modeling career to become an actor, much like his uncle Ralph Fiennes. The 25-year-old continued to star in the Amazon After franchise. When not in Los Angeles, Hero can often be spotted living with friends in south London, as well as frequenting the West Ham football stadium.

Kendall Jenner

featured model Kendall Jenner is a total powerhouse in the fashion sphere. Having accumulated a colossal 277 million followers on Instagram, by Kris Jenner his daughter has worked with *deep breath* – Prada, Proenza Schouler, Jacquemus, Marc Jacobs, Victoria’s Secret, Miu Miu, Versace, Jimmy Choo, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Michael Kors, Vogue, Pop, SHE and much more – the list really never ends.

Stella McCartney

To be honest, we couldn’t be happier with the work of this amazing baby nepo. Stella McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul McCartney, pioneered sustainability in the fashion sphere, rejecting all use of fur in her collections and experimenting with ethical materials such as mushroom leather and pineapple skin. The fashion designer goes further than just making conscious clothes. The lighting in its stores is powered entirely by wind, the wallpaper is recycled paper from its designers’ sketches, and it recently partnered with innovators to create Econyl, a regenerated nylon created from the netting of discarded fishing and other plastic waste.

Bella Hadid

Like her best friend Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid presented itself as THE fashion it-girl of the moment. The model and sister of Gigi Hadid is everyone’s current female crush, curating a dream career and a streetwear wardrobe to match. Balenciaga, Coperni, Versace, Stella McCartney and Fendi are just a few sartorial strings added to its bow over the years. Yet despite her place in the spotlight, Bella is never afraid to stand up for her political beliefs, which are often expressed via Instagram.

Margaret Qualley

Once upon a time in Hollywood Star actress Margaret Qualley is a Chanel girl in her own right. The star is the daughter of Andie McDowell, and as well as inheriting her mother’s film acting talents, she has also shown her training as a professional dancer while performing spectacular aerials in Kenzo campaigns.

Damien Hurley

Since signing with IMG Models, by Elizabeth Hurley his son Damian Hurley never looked back. The star, whose cheekbones always make us coo, is a regular star at London’s most exclusive parties and events. From mother-son Versace campaigns to directing his own films at the age of 20, Damian is never short of current projects.

Apple Martin

The internet crashed when Apple Martin, the lookalike daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, debuted at Virginie Viard’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show for Chanel. Taking her place on FROW alongside Vanessa Paradis, Sadie Sink, Lucy Boynton and Charlotte Casiraghi, the 18-year-old has established herself as the new nepo baby on the style scene, while dressing in the head to toe in Chanel’s signature bouclé tweed.

Maya Hawk

Ethan Hawke And by Uma Thurman daughter Maya Hawke is an American singer-songwriter and actress with a #passionforfashion. The 24-year-old started her modeling career, starring in campaigns for vogue, Calvin Klein and AllSaints at a young age. Since then, she has had 11 million followers on social media, where she shares her music and her fleeting appearances at Fashion Week.

Lennon Gallagher

Last but not least is Lennon Gallagher. by Noel Gallagher son joined Iris Law at the Burberry show, where he walked the runway for Lee’s new collection. Lennon, who is signed to Models1 in London, notably made a daring appearance at last year’s Fashion Awards, sporting a must-have pink Valentino jacket as he walked coolly down the peppery red carpet of celebrities.

