Kim Kardashian Wears Bodycon Snakeskin Dress at Dolce and Gabbana After-Party in Milan

Kim Kardashian wore a strapless snakeskin dress to Dolce and Gabbana’s private after-party in Milan.

On Saturday night, the 42-year-old American socialite showed off her curvaceous physique as she made her way to iconic Italian designers after a day of events following their fashion show.

She later changed into an eye-catching red snakeskin ensemble and matching boots, the outfit showing off her famous curves.

Reality TV star Kim appears to be enjoying her time in Italy’s fashion capital as it was her third outfit change on Saturday alone.

The brunette beauty let her incredible figure do the talking in the maxi dress, which had black lace-up detailing and a matching snakeskin choker necklace.

She slipped into a pair of strappy sheer heeled sandals that added a few inches to her look, and she added various silver necklaces of varying lengths to accessorize.

Her dress also had a front slit that revealed her fine pins as she entered the exclusive after party with the designers themselves, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

They both wore all-black ensembles for the occasion and held Kim arm in arm as they proudly arrived with the media personality.

Kim’s makeup look was generally flawless, with a smokey eye look, flushed cheeks and a glossy nude lip.

Her raven tresses were worn in a bouncy blow-dry style that framed her face perfectly.

It was the third outfit of the day for the star, who wore a crop top and mini skirt made entirely of belts at the D&G store, as well as a stunning red sequin-embellished dress for the fashion show.

Later, Kim changed into a red snakeskin ensemble again that hugged her famous curves.

Her dress was semi-sheer and cinched at the waist to accentuate her hourglass figure.

She wore a matching pair of boots and choker and was surrounded by bodyguards as she left the party.

Showcasing the new season pieces from Dolce & Gabbana, model Ashley Graham was seen on the catwalk in a red mini dress.

Fashion day aside, Kim has been busy promoting her new SKIMS SWIM collection all week – after unveiling her highly anticipated second collection.

The entrepreneur previously founded SKIMS alongside Jens and Emma Grede in 2019.

Several members of his family, including his sisters Khloe and Kourtney and his half-sister Kendall, have all been featured in the SKIMS photo shoots.

Kim’s fashion week outing comes after shewas accused of wanting to look like the actress Megan Fox.

When posing for her new SKIMS campaign, Kim’s face looked very different. Her nose seemed thinner and her lips seemed even bigger than usual.

Some Instagram followers compared her to Megan in the comments, even tagging the actress when noting the resemblance.