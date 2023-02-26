Wildcats win four of six points against rival Maine Black Bears – The New Hampshire

It’s not only one of the best rivalries in Hockey East, but also one of the best in all of college sports. The University of Maine Black Bears (13-13-5, 7-9-4) visited the Whittemore Center to battle the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats (11-18-3, 6- 13-3) for the first since February 3, 2019. To understand the intense rivalry of the border battle, one need only walk around Durham in a Black Bears jersey. The UNH community celebrates the series with White Out the Whitt where all fans are strongly encouraged to wear white to create a hostile environment that is difficult for UMaine to play in.

Friday night, a good hour before the puck drop, the student section was already starting to fill up. Staff at the Whittemore Center were handing out shirts with the inscription White Out the Whitt 2023 to the first 2,500 fans to enter. The pent up energy and buzz during the pre-game was thunderous.

Going into the biggest series of the season, the Wildcats were rolling. They had won seven of nine games including four straight wins over Merrimack, UMass Lowell and two over UConn. These three schools rank in the NCAA’s Top-20 D1 collegiate hockey teams.

The Maine Black Bears were also on a great run. They had gone 4-1-1 in their last six with wins over Boston College, Merrimack and two over the Providence Friars. Star forward Lyndon Breen started the weekend on fire, scoring in seven straight games. With both teams still battling for a playoff game at home, this two-game set landed six crucial points.

The Cats were a little slow coming out Friday night. UMaine set the tone and tempo by shooting UNH 10-2 early in the first period as Nolan Renwick was the first player to cash in. With just 0:04 remaining in the UMaine first power play, the second-row center was able to hit a rebound past David Fessenden to make it 1-0 at 18:11 from first. Scoring first as a road team in a hostile environment is crucial as the Whittemore Center was silenced with UNH trailing after the top twenty.

Last Saturday against UConn, UNH faced a similar test after allowing the first goal. It was a physical brand of hockey designed by Cam Gendron, Conor Lovett and Connor Sweeney that turned things around. That’s exactly what happened on Friday and eventually the Cats broke even.

Ryan Black made a nice pass from the near wall to Kristaps Skrastins in the slot and as he fired the puck to the left, the right-handed shooter came back against the top shelf of the grit past Victor Ostman. The building erupted as the goal marked White Out the Whitt’s first goal in over four years.

Nothing would transpire for either team in the second period. That changed at 13:02 of the third when Didrik Henbrandt parked right in front of David Fessenden and sent a bouncing puck back into the net. He was able to shake off a backcheck from Damien Carfagna after the Black Bears had the puck in the offensive zone for over a minute and a half. That said, you don’t sell the Whittemore Center in the first White Out the Whitt game in four years just to lose to UMaine 2-1. Queue the captain.

At 17:51 of the third period, Damien Carfagna got a one-point shot in traffic and Chase Stevenson, stationed to the right of Ostman, managed to get a piece of it to tie the game 2-2. Stevenson filled with jubilation raised his arms right in front of the student section in what was arguably his biggest goal of his college career.

After the game, he gave a lot of credit to the fans. It was my first match with such a crowd and they were loud all night. I thought our first half wasn’t great, but they kind of kept us going for that obviously very emotional goal for me.

OT was left scoreless, resulting in a shootout in which coach Mike Souza selected Stiven Sardarian as UNH’s leading shooter. Sardarian took one of the slowest approaches you’ve ever seen and fired a flurry of stickhandles before beating Ostman on the other side. Sardarian embraced the moment and waved to the crowd as he skated to the bench. With UMaine in need of a goal in the third round, Lydon Breen missed the net completely, completely winning the Wildcats with two huge points in a game it looked like they might get none.

On Saturday night, the Senior Night game was a classic defensive battle. UNH brought in freshman goaltender Tyler Muszelik to make his first career start against Maine while the Black Bears again brought in Victor Ostman for them. Both goalkeepers were outstanding as the two teams were tied 0-0 after three full periods of play. It would either be Victor Ostman’s sixth shutout of the season or Tyler Muszeliks’ first career shutout.

Chase Stevenson was once again huge for the Wildcats, this time in the second round of the shootout while Muszelik held the Black Bears scoreless in all three rounds. UNH picked up another victory and four of six points against its biggest rival.

Muszelik spoke about his growing confidence over the past few weeks, I’ve had a few good games in a row which has been great. I feel great heading into the best time of year, which I think is really important.

The Wildcats have just two games left this season. The first comes against No. 16 UConn at Mansfield this Saturday, followed by a date with the Catamounts the following Thursday to close it out. The prospect of a home playoff will be hard to come by as Boston College and Maine lead the Wildcats by four and three points respectively with two games less. Taking the road to either venue appears to be the most likely first-round scenario on Wednesday, March 8e for UNH.

