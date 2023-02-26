Sheryl Lee Ralph shines in a beaded orange dress at the NAACP Image Awards – WWD





Sheryl Lee Ralph attended the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, Calif., taking a colorful approach to dressing the red carpet. The actress wore a bright orange tailored dress with ruffled sleeves and stripes, bead encrusted bodice and ikat print skirt by Pistis Ghana. She accessorized with gold earrings from Misho and a ring from Nikos Koulis. Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety To create his look for the evening, Ralph worked with his daughter and go-to stylist Ivy Maurice, who was the force behind his mother’s recent Super Bowl performance look. Ralph wore a custom red jumpsuit with a strapless silhouette, black bralette cups, voluminous balloon sleeves and a statement train by Harbison Studio. Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety For makeup, Ralph went for a classic look with a matte lip, blush, eyeliner, mascara, and smoky eyeshadow. For the hair, she opted for a center parting and pulled her back into a ponytail. Ralph was nominated at this year’s NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” The award was announced ahead of the ceremony and went to Ralph’s “Abbott Elementary” co-star Janelle James. Ralph’s fellow ‘Abbott Elementary’ co-stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams won in their respective categories, with Brunson winning Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series and Williams winning Best Actor in a Second. role in a comedy series. . The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the achievements of Black artists, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. Winners of the event were announced ahead of the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

