Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Milan With ASAP Rocky: Pics





Next level pregnancy mode. Just like his first expectation, Rihanna makes maternity clothes fierce and fabulous. The Disturbia singer, 35, dated ASAP rocky in Milan on Friday, February 24, in a peach-colored silk dress that brushed her baby bump. The sleeveless dress had a small cowl neck and a high slit. She teamed the look with a rust orange bomber jacket and silver stilettos. Rocky, 34, held her hand as they entered the Langosteria Bistrot restaurant. He wore slightly faded baggy Gucci jeans with white sneakers and a black leather jacket. The rapper appeared solo at the Gucci show earlier today during Milan Fashion Week, where he wore a gray suit with oversized pants and a layered skirt. He even braided his hair with a G in the center of his head to honor the brand. The couple sparked dating speculation for the first time in 2019 after years of friendship and We Weekly announced in 2020 that they were officially connecting. The New York native confirmed their romance was serious in 2021 when he called Rihanna the love of my life during an interview. [Its] so much better when you have The One. She adds up to probably, like, a million others, he said QG in May 2021. I think when you know, you know. It’s the right one. The duo announced Rihanna’s first pregnancy in January 2022, showing the Stay singer’s baby bump in ripped jeans and a pink puffer jacket opened to reveal her bare midriff. She accessorized with belly chains and long necklaces. She gave birth to their first child, a baby boy, in May 2022. Although Rihanna and Rocky haven’t shared the names of their little ones, they’ve loved parenthood. That’s all. You really don’t remember life before, it’s the craziest thing ever, the Diamonds singer exclaimed British vogue in a cover story published Feb. 15. You are literally trying to remember it and there are pictures of my life before but the feeling, the desires, the things you love, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to go that far, because it doesn’t matter. The Barbados native announced her second pregnancy earlier this month while performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona. Rihanna had a few butterflies in this area, but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing, a source exclusively tells We after the big game. She was truly honored to have this chance, and the fact that she was able to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both agree that nothing could be more special than onstage at Super Bowl halftime. Scroll down to see photos from the couples night out in Milan:

