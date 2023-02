Ferrari Fall/Winter 2023 at Milan Fashion Week

Italian automaker Ferrari is rapidly making its way onto the global fashion slate, appearing at Milan Fashion Week to launch its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Last season, the imprint unveiled its third collection which explored the style of Ferrari dream life, while its fourth offering established the definition of its own universe. The result saw Ferrari start its engine and rev in a new vision of beauty, dominated by transitional sets for the racetrack. The showcase was held at the 18th century Palazzo Citterio in Milan, previewing Rocco Iannone’s voluminous silhouettes injected with an urban style defined by fluidity and effortless movement. The collection started with utilitarian outerwear, nylon suits and leather jumpsuits, all accessorized with lined Velcro collars, buckled belts and padded gloves for your next trick. Rugged denim sets were distressed and mimicked vehicle paint jobs, while sleek jackets featured button-down compartments and knitted pop collars for added protection. Ferrari-branded knits swayed on the track with long fringed embellishments, while rusty variations revealed contrasting tones below. Finally, an assortment of down-filled garments have arrived with asymmetrical zippers and chest pockets, while the lower halves feature exaggerated structures that create half-moon shapes inspired by moving driver outfits. Contemporary workwear is a staple for Ferrari this season, revealing timeless varieties of office wear that can take you from the workplace to an outdoor racetrack. Neon pink is the brand’s go-to color, landing on comforting lightweight sweaters, skirts and shirts. Take a closer look at Ferrari’s FW23 collection above. Elsewhere at Milan Fashion Week, the SUNNEI FW23 show was a crowd-surfing rock ‘n roll gig.

