Jill Biden steps out in Namibia in a dress straight out of Minecraft – HotAir

Let’s put that aside. According to people on social media, the dress Jill Biden wore while touring a PEPFAR-funded program in Namibia looked like a drawing from Minecraft. For those of us who don’t play Minecraft, the dress looked like another one of the First Lady’s weird wardrobe choices.

Catturd spoke for many on Twitter:

Our colleague from Twitchy delivered an answer adopted by many commenters.

Why is she wearing Minecraft? lol — TheFOO (@PolitiBunny) February 24, 2023

Jill’s choice of socks and sneakers was equally noteworthy to me. I know she’s touring Africa on her winter break after teaching English at community college and no doubt making wardrobe choices with comfort in mind, but, come on . Just try a little harder, Jill. The first lady often makes the mistake of dressing too young. Socks and sneakers with a dress would suit her 29-year-old granddaughter who is traveling with her better than the first lady of the United States.

Maybe nothing matters anymore and I’m too picky. In Biden’s America, anything goes.

As we mark the 20th anniversary of @PEPFARit’s amazing to see the success of programs like the Hope Initiative. Through our strong partnership, Namibia has slowed the spread of HIV and is helping young women and girls reach their full potential. pic.twitter.com/nYjnCYcje6 — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 24, 2023

It’s fair to focus on Jill’s wardrobe as she visits Africa, isn’t it? The media went crazy over Melania Trump’s outfits during her visit to the continent, and not in a good way. The media will love anything Jill Biden wears or does overseas, but Melania has been mocked and belittled. Melania’s trip to Africa included stops in Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt. She partnered with the United States Agency for International Development. It was her first solo trip abroad as First Lady.

.@FLOTUS looks towards the zebras as she visits Nairobi National Park Safari in Kenya. #FLOTUSinAfrica2018 pic.twitter.com/mKTD7giKHD —Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 5, 2018

There was a lot of sniping about that pith helmet. Suddenly, America’s first immigrant first lady wore a symbol of imperialism. It was crazy. But that kind of media coverage has certainly opened the door for future first ladies, including Jill Biden. I just play by the rules of the left.

Biden is doing first lady things in Namibia and Kenya. Professor Jill spoke to over a thousand students at the Namibia University of Science and Technology. She didn’t receive a standing ovation, unlike Namibia’s first lady, but media coverage was very favorable. She told young Namibians that you are the guardians of democracy.

The Friday morning speech on an outdoor stage at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) was the key moment of Jill Bidens’ two-country, five-day trip to Africa. Students wearing pinstriped school uniforms, football shirts for British teams and t-shirts with slogans like Free Namibia huddled on ledges and in a few cases on each other’s shoulders to get a better view of each other . Although she was not greeted with a standing ovation unlike Namibia’s first lady, Monica Geingos, who received the kind of reception usually reserved for the likes of Beyonc, the crowd rose to her feet after the impassioned speech of 11 minutes from Bidens. Biden told the crowd that even in the United States, a country that is hundreds of years older than the Republic of Namibia, Americans still need to work to defend and strengthen democracy. We often tell young people that you are the future. And it’s true, she says from the stage. But sometimes this message can look like: Wait. Wait for a distant finish line that makes you wiser or more powerful. Wait for your communities to listen to what you have to say. Wait, while others build the future for you. I know, however, that there are things you want to change now. There are problems you can solve now. And you have gifts to give the world now. Each time, her delivery became more energetic.

Jill Biden raised her eyebrows as she answered a question from a reporter in Nairobi. An Associated Press reporter asked if Joe Biden still intended to run for office and Jill became rather exasperated by the question. She answered: How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it? She said there was virtually nothing left to do but determine the time and place for the announcement. So while Sleepy Joe struggles to answer questions about his advanced age and ability to serve a second term, Jill forges ahead at full steam. It’s clear who’s running the show, isn’t it? Jill has ambition and wants power whether her husband can do the job or not. There are real Edith Wilson vibes coming from her. Granddaughter Naomi replied on Twitter, applauding his grandmother.

She added, He says he hasn’t finished. He didn’t finish what he started. And that’s what’s important. Granddaughter Naomi Biden, who is on the trip, applauded the first lady’s comments after the interview. Preach nana, she said on Twitter.

Jill will continue to get the question, whether she likes it or not, until Joe makes an official announcement on his re-election decision. Nobody wants Joe Biden to run again, not even Democrats. And, as for “he hasn’t finished”? This is what we are afraid of. He did more than enough damage as he does now.