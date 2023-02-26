Men’s T&F dominate in another Big East Indoor Championship victory





2023 Big East Indoor Championships Final Results CHICAGO Dominantly, the University of Connecticut men’s track and field team won the 2023 Big East Indoor Championships trophy after a two-day performance over the weekend. Overall, UConn came away with a massive team total score of 199.5 points scored from 18 events. Villanova took second place with 98 points and DePaul was third with 95 points. This is now UConn’s fourth consecutive Big East Indoor Championship. On the men’s side, there were six individual winners as well as 12 medal event winners. In the indoor pole vault, Travis Snyder took gold with a jump of 5.30m and right behind him for silver was Patrick Oatman jump 4.30m. Travis Roux won gold in the shot put with a personal best, throwing 19.23 metres. In the long jump, the men also took 1, 2 and 3. Marc Morrison won gold in the 7.45m jump. Richmond Kwaateng won silver in the 7.20m jump and kasey wild finished with the bronze jump at 7.09 m. Terrel Williams won gold in the 60m hurdles finishing with a time of 7.76 seconds. In the high jump, Savage tied for gold with a jump of 2.05m. Then, in the triple jump, Savage broke a personal best of 14.83m winning silver and Joron Harrel took bronze and finished with a jump of 14.49m. In the 400 meter race, Wellington Ventura won gold with a time of 46.98. In the 200 meter race Joseph O’Brien won silver with a time of 21.34 seconds. O’Brien also won a bronze medal in the 60m Dash in 6.83 seconds. Nicolas Pronovost finished with bronze in the men’s heptathlon with a combined score of 4,731 points. Mohamed Cherif won silver by hitting a PR in the 800 meter race with a time of 1:48.83. In the 4X400 Relay, Anish Rajanickam , Mohamed Cherif , Pierre Mekhi And Wellington Ventura won gold and finished with a season best time of 3:12.22. Matthew Brady took silver in the shot put throwing 16.22m while Jack Foster took bronze throwing 15.76m. “We made a great team effort,” said director of athletics Beth Alford-Sullivan. “We had 12 individual champions for men and women. kasey wild was also the top male performer with 23 points. Our coaches also won Male and Female Coaching Staff of the Year awards. We had a very successful weekend.” Ahead, UConn will take on the IC4A Championships in Boston on March 3-5.

