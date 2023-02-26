Ashley Graham hits the runway for the Dolce & Gabbana show amid Milan Fashion Week

Ashley Graham cut a sleek figure as she stormed the runway for the Dolce & Gabbana show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The model, 35, looked amazing in a plunging red dress with sheer glove-style gathered sleeves as she strutted down the catwalk.

She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of red strappy stilettos and carried an envelope clutch in one hand to complete her all-red look.

Ashley let her figure-hugging outfit, from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection, do the talking while keeping her accessories to a minimum.

Glamour: Ashley Graham cut an elegant figure as she stormed the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show as part of Milan Fashion Week on Saturday

Stunning: The model, 35, looked amazing in a plunging red dress with sheer glove-style gathered sleeves as she strutted down the catwalk

She swept her brunette tresses back into a sleek bun and accentuated her striking features with a touch of eyeliner and a touch of lipstick.

The highly anticipated Dolce & Gabbana show was attended by a star-studded guest list, including Kim Kardashian.

Ashley’s glamorous appearance at Milan Fashion Week comes after she was recently forced to defend her decision to stop breastfeeding her twin boys, now 13 months old.

While appearing on The Daily Show, she saidguest Chelsea managershe chose to stop breastfeeding Malachi and Roman after five months.

“I stopped breastfeeding when they were five months old and gave them the best formula I could find in America,” she explained.

The model, who is a spokesperson for formula company Bobbie, also commented on how many people think they have the right to tell others how to feed their children.

“These little guys are so strong and so happy, so I don’t think we should tell people how they should feed their children.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star – who also has son Isaac, three, with husband Justin Ervin – jokingly compared breastfeeding her sons to “feeding a nation”.

Stylish: She gave herself a few extra inches in a pair of red strappy stilettos and carried an envelope clutch in one hand to complete her all-red look

Gorgeous: She swept her brunette tresses back into a sleek bun and accentuated her striking features with a touch of eyeliner and a splash of red lipstick

She continued, “There is this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child. With my first child, I said to myself: ‘I could only breastfeed’. This is the right way.”

Ashley also noted how “it’s been a journey” and her hair has even fallen out.

“Then I had the twins and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. It doesn’t work here. You both want [my breasts]. It’s a lot of work.’

This isn’t the first time Ashley has spoken candidly about her “stressful” breastfeeding journey, as she also said.PEOPLEin an interview in September.

She shared that the first week of breastfeeding her twins was “so difficult” because she was trying to figure out how to position and latch them.

She explained that it picked up a pace after a week, but things had changed, both with her and with the babies.

“All of a sudden it was like we didn’t want to do it anymore and I felt defeated. I thought to myself what am I going to do? How am I going to feed my babies?

She then said she needed to have “inner conversations” with herself to get through the tough times.

Motherhood: Her glamorous appearance at Milan Fashion Week comes after she was recently forced to defend her decision to stop breastfeeding her twin boys, now 13 months old.

Romance: Ashley first met her husband Justin Ervin in 2009 at a church service and they soon began dating, with their nuptials taking place the following year

“I remember thinking, ‘It’s okay if you have to use formula. Don’t worry. You don’t fail as a parent’.’

Ashley first met her husband Justinin in 2009 at a church service and they soon began dating, with their nuptials taking place the following year.

In 2019, Ashley thenannounced that she was pregnant with her first child in a post shared on her Instagram. Isaac was born on January 18, 2020.

Ashley announced her second pregnancy in July 2021 and revealed in September that she was expecting twins. In January 2022, Ashley welcomed her sons Malachi and Roman.