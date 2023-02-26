Janelle Mone’s cut-out red dress at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards





Janelle Mone arrived at the NAACP Image Awards in a fiery red dress that showed off a new side to her style. The sultry satin dress featured an asymmetrical side cutout and a dramatic leg slit that went all the way up to her thigh. Delicate straps and ruching along the waist provided the final details of this unexpectedly colorful look. Diverting even further from their historically understated aesthetic, the singer and actor accessorized with red ankle strap heels, a diamond ear cuff and a diamond ring. They kept their bangs neatly side-swept and added a glossy red ombre lip that matched their dress perfectly. Mone has turned to bold style trends before, but never in this color palette. Previously, she wore a feathered cutout couture at a premiere, and later, a completely sheer black dress with hip cutouts at the Critics’ Choice Awards. It was a big night for Mone, whose work in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” earned her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. She also recently released a new single, “Float,” though she threatened to withhold any new music following comments about her fashion choices on Twitter. “Janelle monae is finally showing how good she is instead of dressing like the monopoly man,” a fan wrote in a since-deleted tweet earlier this month, referencing Mone’s previous affinity. for top hats and bow ties. Upon discovering that the tweet had gone viral, Mone joked replied, “No new tour. Hope it was worth it sweetheart.” Could their NAACP Image Awards glam look be another response to social media jabs? Read ahead to weigh.

