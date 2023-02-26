Gabrielle Union goes colorful in a vintage Versace dress at the NAACP Awards – WWD





Gabrielle Union brought all the color to the 2023 NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday. She went vintage with a look from Atelier Versace’s Fall 1989 collection. Gabrielle Union at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety Union wore the “Circus” dress, which featured vivid and picturesque images of stars, horses, and shapes. It looked like Union was a walking masterpiece with a structured bustier top and geometric embroidery. The dress incorporated colors of Inigo, yellow, red, black, orange and green. For hair, Union wore a long black bob, styled in a middle part. For makeup, she opted for smokey eyeshadow, a matte pink lip, and a face-warming blush. She accessorized with pointy toe heels, a sparkly choker necklace and a trendy midi ring. Gabrielle Union at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety She attended the awards ceremony alongside her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, who coordinated with his wife’s bright ensemble in a black Atelier Versace suit with gold Medusa detailing . The Wades were styled by Thomas Christos Kikis. At the awards ceremony, they were honored with the President’s Award, for their individual work on behalf of children, women’s rights, and their collective efforts to support LGBTQIA youth. Gabrielle Union at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25 in Pasadena. Gilbert Flores for Variety This is Union’s final red carpet appearance. For the Season 3 premiere of “Truth Be Told,” she wore a shimmering Prada maxi dress with lime green, baby pink, and black color layers embellished throughout. Last year, the Wades launched Proudly, a baby care line that includes Lavender Chamomile Gentle Body Wash, Moisturizing Baby Lotion, Nourishing Oil, All Over Balm and Gentle Baby Wipes. Touch. The 2023 NAACP Picture Award honor the achievements of black artists, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on February 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters such as Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The winners of the event were announced ahead of the ceremony, including Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

