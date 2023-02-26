No. 29 Cal Downs USF, UC Davis







Pac-12 Conference Philip Hjorth earned Cal victory at UC Davis, as the Bears finished with 11 wins in 12 singles games on Saturday.

Berkeley/Davis The No. 29-ranked California men’s tennis team picked up two wins in dominant fashion on Saturday, beating San Francisco 5-1 at home and then sweeping UC Davis 6-0 on the road for their third and fourth straight wins of the season. . Siddhant Banthia won the victory over the Dons, while Philippe Hjorth secured the win over the Aggies. Cal improved their record to 6-2. UC Davis is now 4-4 and USF is 1-5. To start the day, Cal hosted USF at the Hellman Tennis Complex. Rain delayed the match, with teams eventually opting to start singles play and eventually avoiding doubles. The Bears didn’t drop a set in the first four games, and in that fourth game, Banthia took Cal to a 6-4, 6-4 win over Moritz Hoffmann of the Dons on court three. Lucas Magnaudet then completed Cal’s 5-1 victory over USF when he beat Johan Garpered, 6-2, 7-6 (20, on court six). The Bears faced the Aggies in Davis, where they again dispensed with doubles. Hjorth defeated Mitchell Davis, 6-4, 7-6, on six singles to claim the win, as Cal dropped just one set in the Married Welch Tennis Center. The Bears also got 106th overall wins EARTH kikuchi who beat Andrei Volguin 6-1, 6-1, on court one, and 101st overall Ryder Jackson who beat Ryan Torres, 6-1, 6-2, on court two. Cal will next compete on March 2, when the Bears play in San Diego and also begin play in the Pacific Coast Doubles Championship in La Jolla. Professional bears: Ben McLachlan and Andre Goransson also won Saturday, with Cal alums beating Luis David Martinez and Cristian Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-4, in the doubles final of the Monterrey Challenger ATP tournament in Mexico. No. 29 California (5-2) 5, San Francisco (1-5) 1

February 25, 2023, in Berkeley, California.

Hellman Tennis Complex Simple 1. No. 106 Yuta Kikuchi (Cal) def. Nil Giraldez (USF), 6-2, 6-2

2. Stevie Gould (USF) def. Carl Emil Overbeck (Cal), 5-7, 6-4, 2-1 out. (injection)

3. Siddhant Banthia (Cal) def. Moritz Hoffmann (USF), 6-4, 6-4*

4. Derrick Chen (Cal) def. Nikola Kuraica (USF), 6-2, 7-6

5. Philippe Hjorth (Cal) def. Davide Cortimiglia (USF), 6-4, 6-0

6. Lucas Magnaudet (Cal) def. Johan Garpered (USF), 6-2, 7-6(2) Finishing order 1, 5, 4, 3*, 2, 6

* Won victory No. 29 California (6-2) 6, UC Davis (4-4) 0

Feb. 25, 2023, in Davis, Calif.

Marya Welch Tennis Center Simple 1. No. 106 Yuta Kikuchi (Cal) def. Andrei Volgin (UCD), 6-1, 6-1

2. No. 101 Ryder Jackson (Cal) def. Ryan Torres (UCD), 6-1, 6-2

3. Siddhant Banthia (Cal) def. Constantinos Djakouris (UCD), 4-6, 6-1, 12-10

4. Derrick Chen (Cal) beats Lucas Bollinger (UCD), 6-3, 6-1

5. Lucas Magnaudet (Cal) def. Sam De Vries (UCD), 6-4, 7-6

6. Philippe Hjorth (Cal) def. Mitchell Davis (UCD), 6-4, 7-6* * Won victory

