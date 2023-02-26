Fast fashion is ruining the fashion world and your wardrobe – The Arbiter

<br />

With the rise of the fast fashion industry, access to inexpensive clothing that keeps up with ever changing trends is at an all time high for consumers. However, these shopping habits have proven to be unnecessary and inconvenient in the long run.

Fast fashion can be defined as the quick and cheap production of clothing that provides consumers with the latest fashion trends at a lower cost. Although fast fashion offers convenience, plenty of options, and the thrill of a bargain, the end result is completely unsatisfying.

Some people argue that our society has normalized shopping as a hobby, leading to a closet overflowing with clothes.

I would say the shopping itself is not the problem. Rather, the problem lies in where and how we shop.

Fast fashion brands like Shein, H&M and Forever 21 are the best at keeping up with trends, which nowadays come and go faster than ever, especially due to the influence of social media.

Microtrends, trends that quickly gain popularity and exit the trend cycle even faster, dominate these clothes racks.

It’s easy to go to these stores and find the latest style with a wide selection of colors and sizes, but the convenience stops after purchase due to rapidly declining customer usage and satisfaction rates. clothes.

Since 2000, clothing sales have doubled from 100 to 200 billion units per yearand the average use of a garment decreased by 36%, according to an Earth.org article.

That’s the thing with microtrends and by nurturing them, they come and go so quickly and so these clothes come in and go out of style. So how to avoid this?

The first is a new general rule: buy clothes because you like them, not because they’re trendy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good to appreciate trends, but you should ask yourself: Do I like this piece of clothing because it’s trendy right now or because I really like it and does it resonate with me?

In other words, will you wear this garment when it goes out of style?

Last year I got so frustrated with my wardrobe because I could never create an outfit that I liked. You might think that the more clothes you have, the easier it will be to put together a good outfit, but it turns out that it’s just the opposite.

I found myself wearing a few of the same outfits again, as well as a few new items I was currently obsessing over, although I seemed to use and disable the same few items.

In my completely frustrated haze I emptied my closet and gave away everything I had never worn and everything that was wrong with the style and aesthetic I aspired to dress in and I learned a few things.

[Photo of a crowded closet.]

Elise Ledesma | The referee

I used to go on shopping sprees online and at the mall, taking advantage of seasonal sales and discounts offered by mass clothing companies. Unfortunately, these shopping habits have led to a closet overflowing with items that I’ve never worn, or worn a few times and grown tired of.

Among the pieces I own, I wear some more often than others because they are unique to me and correspond to my style. These are also mostly parts that I bought used.

Saving and buying from sustainable brands allows you to find clothes specific to your own style and aesthetic, and therefore never go out of style!

Sustainable fashion doesn’t have to be limited to second-hand shopping. Shopping at small local clothing stores often offers sustainably made clothing, and some big name brands you may already know and love offer sustainable lines.

Brands like Adidas, Levis and Patagonia opt for clothes made with renewable materials. The important thing here is to do your research before you shop mainstream.

Fast fashion was the only thing holding me back from a closet I love, one that allowed me to dress in my own style every day, easily.

After emptying my closet and changing my buying habits, I now have a closet that I love and know how to buy responsibly.

Since overconsumption itself isn’t necessarily the issue, I don’t limit the amount of purchases I make, but try to buy parts that I know will have a long lifespan. life in my closet and I always try to stick to second-hand and eco-friendly shopping. brands.

Converting to sustainable fashion may seem like a big change, but it’s not one that needs to happen overnight. Start slow and let yourself explore new styles and fashion inspirations. Take a look at sustainable purchasing and see what happens!