Plastic dress, coffee with a tree: 8 striking images from the Sikka art festival in Dubai – News





Hundreds of young artists showcase their skills and techniques at the event Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 06:00 From interactive art installations to creative uses of waste, it was a festival for art lovers in the historic Al Fahidi district as Sikka 2023 got off to a colorful start. The art and design festival gave hundreds of young creative artists the opportunity to show off their skills and technique. In addition to exhibits, there are also stage programs to showcase local talent and several local food and beverage outlets. Additionally, there are several free workshops for young children as well as for adults at the fair. Here are eight things that caught our attention on Day One of Sikka: 1. Threads of time Threads of Time: Weaving History on a Blank Canvas – Created by Emirati artists Hamda Ahmad Al Falahi and Reema Al Mheiri, the interactive art installation gives visitors the opportunity to celebrate the region’s rich weaving heritage by tying a thread of their favorite color on display. 2. University students A collaborative work of art – Students from Zayed University traveled on-site to bring to life a collaborative work of art created as part of a course. Students in a murals course each submitted a solo piece of art as part of their project which was combined to create a large piece. 3. Emirati dolls Cultural dolls: Emirati doll designer Hanady Badow exhibited a bunch of her handiwork at Sikka this year. The dolls, reflecting traditional Emirati charm, range in price from Dhs. 250 to Dhs. 800 and have attracted a lot of attention for their authenticity. 4. Local dishes Let them eat art: several local brands offer a variety of dishes at the festival. But if you’re looking for a unique experience, head to the cafe with a tree growing right in the middle. Serving a variety of meals, sweets, and coffees, Cafe XVA also features an art exhibit. 5. Sharjah Performing Arts Plastic Dress: Sharjah Performing Arts students have created a dress made entirely of plastic which they hope to complete by the end of Sikka. According to the students, the idea is to draw attention to how the simplest materials can be used to create striking stage sets and costumes. 6. Work by Mai Majdy Here I Am: Artist Mai Majdy has depicted the powerful moments of the women she observed around her in a handful of striking works that marry color and technique. Each of them has a unique identity and reflects the name of its exhibition: I am here! 7. Eye-catching piece Tomorrow: Artist Mark Barretto’s mural is a colorful addition to the Sikka Art Festival. With its bright colors and symmetrical shapes, it’s an eye-catching piece. 8. Mirror Mirror Mirror Mirror on the wall: Mounted on a wall facing each other, the display entitled Mirrorigami is a collection of mirrors with infinite reflections. Created by Ali Bahmani, it is made of metal and stainless steel. READ ALSO :

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/plastic-dress-cafe-with-a-tree-8-striking-images-from-sikka-art-festival-in-dubai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos