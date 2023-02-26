Connect with us

Fashion

Lincoln Dillard shows strong commitment with expansion into former Younkers space

Dillard customers shopping on the lower level can now move between the old Younkers space and the original Dillard store. The additional space houses an expanded men’s department, household items and clothing for children and juniors.


No more rushing from floor to floor, or even store to store.

Dillards is expanding and revamping its store in Gateway Mall after acquiring the vacant Younkers space next door.

The second floor will be everything our customers need to complete a complete wardrobe, said Julie Johnson Guymon, Director of Investor Relations at Dillards. After the remodeling is complete, women’s clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and underwear will all come together.

Dillards acquired local space Younkers in 2020 for $1.3 million. Younkers closed its Lincoln department store in 2018, and space at the northwest corner of Gateway was mostly empty until Dillards began a $9.9 million renovation project, which also included renovations to the existing Dillards store.

Dillards had 150,000 square feet and added another 102,000 square feet with the acquisition. The renovation is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Dillards had a very strong market presence to begin with. Adding the extra square footage should make it one of the most dominant flagship or department stores in the market, said Chad Becwar, general manager of Gateway Mall.

So with all that extra space, longtime customers have raised questions. Was it going to be something completely different in the new section? Or was it going to be bigger and easier to move around with a bigger selection?







Dillard renovated the former Younkers space at the Gateway Mall and expanded its selection of women’s clothing on the store’s second floor. The second floor will be everything our customers need to complete a complete wardrobe, said Julie Johnson Guymon, Director of Investor. relationships for Dillards.


It’s gonna be all of that. Having more square footage allows us to put our best foot forward, which helps us create a more enjoyable shopping experience for our Lincoln customers, Guymon said. We will also be introducing some brands that are new to the market and to our customers there at Lincoln and Gateway Mall. It will be a fuller range of brands, as well as more luxury brands.

Renovations to the former Younkers space are nearing completion, with only the installation of the escalator remaining and work to remove the wall between the two spaces, creating a wide open second floor.

On the first floor of the new addition are kids, juniors, home and gift wrap. An opening allows patrons to move between this area and the first floor of the original Dillards, which houses the expanded men’s department.

Menswear has grown into the space that once included housewares and bedding.

The men’s department is significantly improved, with more square meters to showcase men’s clothing and accessories, Guymon said.

Brands new to the men’s section of Lincoln Dillard’s include Hugo Boss, Lacoste, Psycho Bunny and Original Penguin.

Guymon said new brands being added to cosmetics include a MAC and Bobbi Brown counter, as well as the Edge boutique, which is a collection of small, high-profile luxury brands.







Once the renovations are complete, Dillard’s will operate from its original space as well as the adjacent former Younkers store.


We have completely revamped the presentation of women’s shoes which showcases our latest design improvements and our women’s shoes, she said.

In women’s accessories, the Kendra Scott collection will be expanded with the James Avery collection and Versace sunglasses. A new Dillards-exclusive brand, A Love A, is added to womenswear, featuring Eileen Fisher and Bryn Walker.

We are proud that 23% of the brands we feature are exclusive to Dillards. We have our own designers and we work with the factories to get them produced, Guymon said. We do the marketing and the sales.

We can work with anyone depending on style and budget.

It is not the first time that the company has acquired a large space in a mall in which Dillards was already a flagship store.

We call these formats double-anchored and have had them for decades, Guymon said.

In Overland Park, Kansas, Dillard’s has for years operated separate men’s and women’s stores at opposite ends of the Oak Park Mall.







Homewares moved into the former Younkers space, allowing Dillard to expand its menswear selection on the lower level of the Gateway Mall.


Expansion into adjacent space adds to the efficiency of the store and its customers.

The importance of the double anchor format is that we really believe in the market and we believe so much in our customers there that we want to put our best foot forward and present as much assortment as possible,” said Guymon.

Dillards has stores in 30 states and has had a presence in Gateway since 1988, when they acquired the former Miller & Paine space.

What better way to celebrate our 35th anniversary than with a brand new store, said Guymon.

That should speak volumes to Lincoln about Dillards and Gateways’ commitment to our community, he said. We have always taken great pride in working with national retailers as well as local and regional retailers and entrepreneurs to create a shopping environment that provides a great mix of retail businesses that the community wants to see.

