Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2023 at Milan Fashion Week

Maximilian Davis has embarked on a journey to redefine luxury house Ferragamo, and he deserves a gold star for his efforts so far. While the newcomer graduated from the London College of Fashion and launched his eponymous label three years ago, the designer became Ferragamo’s new creative director in 2022 following the departure of Paul Andrew. Last season, Davis made a fiery debut that put the brand in a new light, now returning to Milan Fashion Week to showcase her second collection. The occasion took place at the Allianz MiCo convention center in Milan, which was outfitted with circular seating and blazing spotlights to illuminate every look that paraded down the catwalk. Energetic techno beats reflected the uplifting energy of the place, accentuated by the sounds of a beating heart that mimicked the relentless spirit of the collection. FW23 proved Maximilian to be a masterful tailor, showcasing his now signature style in Ferragamo’s signature red hue alongside dynamic blacks, muted grays and vibrant yellows. The range was elegant and classic, with the first look including a form-fitting wool coat with a wrap-around collar, form-fitting stockings and leather gloves. Other variations of outerwear featured removable hoods and asymmetrical fastening mechanisms, while men’s suits were designed with subtle rips that revealed a second layer. Next, the designer injected classic sportswear styles with luxe patterns, revealing opulent tracksuits with heavyweight wool constructions and breathable nylon designs. Zip-up jackets were fashioned with awe-inspiring high collars and relaxed leather pants, while fur details migrated from look to look with bouncy splendour. Plus, perfectly tailored trench coats were paired with packable shorts for summer fun, while zippered details allowed for deconstruction and customization. House-specific hints of red were hidden in most of the clothing, employed alongside intricate wrap dresses, adventurous dyed ensembles and stacked vinyl dresses that shimmered in the limelight. Take a closer look at Ferragamo’s FW23 collection in the gallery above. In case you missed it, start your engines, the Ferrari FW23 accelerates beautifully.

