Stradivarius launches the draped dress that sublimates little girls

With the spring-summer season in mind, we are all looking for the same thing: to respond to the trends that hit the mark and always wear our style. It is clear that the objective this year is to bring out our sexiest side, hand in hand with means such as transparencies, the most extreme cutouts or draping. Precisely for this reason, the last dress we unearthed at Stradivarius is one of our favorites: it brings together all the fashion proposals and what’s more, he’s a great guy. Especially if you are short.

The truth is that the Inditex store has been hitting all the screens with its seasonal collections lately. First it was the trendiest bohemian denim skirt of the year, then the denim jumpsuit which was a great guy, yesterday the perfect set to add a few inches to your body and today we found a really ‘cool’ piece. Of course, we’ll have to wait a few weeks to show it off in the “great look” it deserves, but it’ll be worth it all spring and summer.

Stradivari

How perfect is this mini dress from the new Stradivarius collection? Draped, asymmetrical and with adjustable straps, this knitted piece (yes, it’s our favorite material) has absolutely everything to become our favorite this spring, because it’s the perfect piece to wear for an afternoon in high boots. , with friends or with a pair of ‘daddy sneakers’ for every day and always ideal. Everyone will ask you where it comes from.

The super mini cut and bodycon silhouette make it ideal for little girls to visually add a few inches to their body. Do you dare to accompany him?

Berta de Miguel Berta de Miguel is a graduate in journalism, holds a master’s degree in cultural communication and new trends and specializes in fashion, beauty and music.