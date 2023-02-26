No. 64 Bulls beat No. 46 Nittany Lions





Match Details

USF 6, Pennsylvania State 1

South Florida (5-8), Penn State (10-3)

Saturday February 25, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET

Lynchburg, Virginia | Liberty Indoor Tennis Center Lynchburg, Virginia. (February 25, 2023) The No. 64 USF men’s tennis team earned a 6-1 road victory over No. 46 Penn State in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls walked through the door confidently in doubles. Erik Grevelius And Alvin Tudorica defeated their opponents on court two by a score of 6-1. A little after, David Tortora And Bruno Oliveira would also deliver a court in imposing fashion with a 6-2 win over Malike Bhatnagar and Charl Morgan. South Florida entered singles up 1-0. Elie Cham was beaten by Sam Bossem 4-6, 0-6 on court four. It would be the only ground the Nittany Lions could win for the rest of the day. Alvin Tudorica would give South Florida their second point by defeating Miko Eala 6-4, 6-1, giving Eala what was only their second singles loss of the season. It was the second Thomas Pavlekovitch-Smith who would secure the game for the Bulls. After Tom Pisan dominated Stefan Simeunovicon running five, Pavlekovich-Smith’s guts would break through in a second-set tiebreaker to tidy up the game for South Florida. David Tortora And Erik Grevelius the two would play three sets. Both would go on to outlast their opponents and add to the Bull’s 6-1 victory over the Nittany Lions. Duplicate results: David Tortora / Bruno Oliveira (USF) beats Malik Bhatnagar/Charl Morgan (PSU) 6-2 Erik Grevelius / Alvin Tudorica (USF) defeats Sam Bossem/Loren Byers (PSU) 6-1 Miko Eala/Stefan Simeunovic (PSU) against. Thomas Pavlekovitch-Smith / Tom Pisan (USF) 3-4, unfinished Order of arrival: 2, 1 Singles results: David Tortora (USF) beat Charl Morgan (PSU) 4-6, 6-4,6-3 Erik Grevelius (USF) defeated Loren Byers (PSU) 6-4, 7-6(2), [10-4] Alvin Tudorica (USF) beat Miko Eala (PSU) 6-4, 6-1 Sam Bossem (PSU) defeated. Elie Cham (USF) 6-4, 6-0 Tom Pisan (USF) beat Stefan Simeunovic (PSU) 6-4, 6-1 Thomas Pavlekovitch-Smith (USF) defeated Malik Bhatnagar (PSU) 6-4, 7-6(4) Finishing order: 4, 3, 5, 6, 1, 2 Following USF will play its final game of the three-game road trip against Liberty tomorrow, Feb. 25, at the Liberty Tennis Complex. About men’s tennis

