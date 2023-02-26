Various designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5 102.3 KRMG

MILAN — (AP) Designers from diverse backgrounds featured prominently in the runways on day four of Milan Fashion Week, during a season where diversity in Italian fashion has become an increasingly pressing topic. .

Maximilian Davis, 27, showed his second season as creative director at Florence-based Ferragamo. The same goes for Filipino-American designer Rhuigi Villasenor of Swiss luxury brand Bally. And Tokyo James, founded nearly a decade ago by British-Nigerian designer Iniye Tokyo James, presented its fourth show in Milan.

This week, underrepresented designers were also supported by the fashion chamber with inside a project called White Spaces, black creatives were honored with the first ever Black Carpet Awards and new designers of color were been on display at one of Milan’s trendiest displays in a collaboration with Afro Fashion Week Milano.

Some highlights from the womenswear collections for next fall and winter on the fourth day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week.

DOLCE & GABBANAS SEDUCE WITH VEILS AND LACE

The negligee rolls out of the bedroom next season at Dolce & Gabbana, where sheer and lace lingerie looks set the tone during a season where nude dressing is one of the hottest trends on the Milan runway.

Don’t worry, for those who aren’t ready to go that far, lace corsets also become a wonderful element in a costume.

Hardly ever have designers created such a clean progression: from seductive black lingerie with chevron or feather detailing to an all-white look, including sheer, that could suit a very non-traditional wedding.

An audible gasp went through the crowd for a gold studded dress with a metallic corset. Ashley Graham stunned in a ruched red dress that wrapped her shape.

Like the last season curated by Kim Kardashian, many looks were inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana archives.

Kardashian was back this season, this time front row as a looker, wearing a red sequined bra top and skirt that was a cousin to the runway collections closing look.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO PURSUES YOUTH

Ferragamo has sex kitten looks for next fall and winter as creative director Maximilian Davis, showing off his second collection for the Florentine fashion house, delved into the archives when 1950s divas like Marilyn Monroe and Sophia Loren set the mood.

With Ferragamo, there’s so much heritage, that I felt we really had to work to introduce it to the younger generation that we want to bring into the brand, Davis said backstage.

This included an invisible heel on a stiletto and the Ferragamo red he used in smaller ways, like peekaboo slits.

Davis envisions dressing mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, with his clean lines and free, direct point of view.

To that end, there were slightly off-centered suit jackets with culottes worn attractively and modestly with dark tights. Panties also associated with knitwear in see-me red. Sons might be drawn to tech bombers and tank tops in bright hues, or moto jackets and pants with pops of red that can be zipped open or closed.

Davis struck a tone that was both elegant and sexy with wrap dresses, elegant when combined with drapes and sexy when hugging the body in liquid metallic tones and cropped hemlines.

Among the celebrities in the front row were Uma Thurman and Hunter Schafer.

BALLY HOST ELLA EMHOFF, ADRIEN BRODY

Model Ella Emhoff, the daughter-in-law of US Vice President Kamala Harris, made her Milan Fashion Week debut this week, which included a front row stop at Bally to see Rhuigi Villasenors’ second collection for the brand. Swiss luxury.

Emhoff sported a Villasenor creation with rows of pointed beads that she likened to a weighted cache, which is soothing, she said before the show. The striking black top was simply styled with jeans, slicked back hair and just an orange dot over the eye and a security detail in the corner.

Villasenor set his collection in the context of a 15th century mansion which housed Leonardo da Vinci when he painted The Last Supper, in a church opposite the house.

And luxury looks that evoked a life of active leisure were at home in the opulent setting, including an ornate card room, where a ceiling sculpture invoked: Agere, non loqui, Latin for Do, dont speak.

Mens suits tucked into luxe leather thigh high boots, while his sleek cape falls perfectly to meet thigh high boots. For her, there were functional meshes with a gold chain belt for daytime outings, and for evening, super sexy dresses that plunged and clung to the shape, with asymmetrical backs. Near the door were fake furs and quilted jackets.

Sitting across from Emhoff in the chart room, Adrien Brody arrived just in time with his partner, designer Georgina Chapman.

TOKYO JAMES CODE SWITCHES

Tokyo James has accentuated its collection with rows of dead zippers, which offer neither opening nor closing. They are there to amuse, provoke and tinkle, like charms that divert attention from the fabulousness of clothes, lest they attract jealousy.

The collection, dubbed Code Switch in homage to his decade as a designer, featured denim jumpsuits in blue and purple, colorful shearling patchwork, cropped leather jackets and teddy bear coats with cutouts. mesh covered. Baggy suits are covered in place names from his Nigerian homeland: Badagry, Surulere, Ikoyi, and a suit jacket proudly declares: African in sparkling red.

The models had red makeup on their teeth, and some took advantage of the potentially ghoulish accent, giggling at the cameras as they filmed. But the general atmosphere was dashing, underlined by the short scarf accessory, tied in an oblique knot, as worn by the designer himself.

FERRARI GOES PINK

Ferrari luxury fashion seems to have a permanent home at Milan Fashion Week as its performances boost the super sports car maker’s lifestyle segment.

Rocco Iannone’s latest collection ironically features Ferrari pink, the only color the automaker refuses to offer automotive customers – alongside traditional red. On the catwalk, the colors work well in bold combinations of bright outerwear, puffy utility vests and quilted skirts. Pink has also established itself as an accent in shredded and intarsia knits

Innovation at Ferrari is not limited to automotive technology. The shiny red jackets and quilted jodhpur-like pants were made from a new textile developed through a patented process called Q-Cycling that converts old tires into wearable fibers.

BENETTON DEMOCRATIZES FASHION

Andrea Incontri is in her second season of upping the fashion game at Benetton, with her debut collection featuring a mix of fruit-patterned knitwear that has just hit stores.

They tell me it’s fine, he said with a smile.

Its second collection for next fall and winter revolves heavily on color, with the brand’s famous knitwear as its central element. Lavender, pink and tangerine combine in a casual suit ensemble, the blouse kept open under a cropped cable-knit sweater. Rabbit patterns are repeated on black and white sweaters, worn over a polka dot shirt. And a shiny green shearling coat pairs a pink and green floral print skirt with a matching sweater.

Accessories include soft bags with the simplified octopus logo, which also appear as jewelry.

The looks are meant to be both accessible and a serious fashion hit for the Main Street crowd who can’t or won’t access luxury.

