MLS opens 2023 season in spectacular fashion: 5 takeaways

Doug McIntyre football journalist

It took something truly special to eclipse expansion side St. Louis City SC who won their first Major League Soccer game on the opening day of the 2023 season.

A 2022 World Cup winner provided it.

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada, who two months ago helped Lionel Messi’s Argentina win the sport’s ultimate prize in Qatar, scored two spectacular goals in stoppage time to stun San Jose’s earthquakes during Saturday’s curtain raiser in front of nearly 68,000 fans in Georgia.

Twenty-two of the league’s 29 clubs were in action on Saturday. Two other games remain on the Week 1 slate: Sunday night’s primetime tilt between the Seattle Sounders and Colorado Rapids (8 p.m. ET, FS1, FOX Deportes and AppleTV) and Portland-Timbers-Sporting Kansas City Monday a game that was postponed for 48 hours due to bad weather in the west.

Here’s a summary of Saturday’s action:

Six minutes from Almada

In December, the 21-year-old playmaker became the first active MLS player to win the World Cup. On Saturday, as his side lost 1-0 to the Quakes after more than 90 minutes in a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Almada proved he was no mere passenger on Messi’s rocket ship.

His first goal came almost out of nowhere, a long range bomb who kissed the underside of the crossbar. By the time Almada lined up to fire a free kick from around 25 yards out in the 98th minute, there was a feeling more magic was in store. It was:

Almada’s performance on opening day was a statement of intent. After taking a while to settle in his first season in the United States, he seems determined to become one of MLS’s leading players in his second campaign en route to a European transfer next January which could break the current record of $26 million set by Miguel. Admiron’s move to Newcastle in 2019.

St. Louis off gets off to a winning start

It didn’t matter that the new MLS side looked destined to lose this game when Austin FC’s Jon Gallagher led the hosts 2-1 late at Texas. Journeyman St. Louis centre-back Tim Parker’s first-half header had already made history for debutants, giving them both the club’s first goal and an unlikely 20-minute lead against a finished opponent. runner-up in the Western Conference to eventual MLS Cup champion LAFC last season.

Then Jared Stroud brought the visitors level, and Brazilian star striker Joo Klauss pushed City ahead with an accurate finish at the far post with just four minutes to go.

St. Louis held on to claim a triumphant debut ahead of what promises to be a rowdy opener against Charlotte next week.

Nashville Tops NYCFC in opening

USA World Cup centre-back Walker Zimmerman scored the first goal of the 2023 campaign in Nashville’s 2-0 afternoon win over New York City FC:

The Pigeons lost starting goaltender and captain Sean Johnson, a Zimmerman teammate with the USMNT in Qatar, but mostly struggled in the Tennessee offense, only managing two shots on target.

Canadian winger Jacob Shaffelburg put the result beyond doubt when he doubled the hosts’ lead with 10 minutes remaining:

Toronto loses Insigne and loses lead to DC United

The TFC missed the playoffs in 2022, its first season under veteran coach Bob Bradley. The Reds again entered this year with a lot of justified optimism; arriving midway through last season, Italian internationals Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne have been there since the start of the year and now fully understand the unique challenge of MLS.

Yet Bradley’s plans for the start of 2023 vanished almost immediately as he was forced to replace the former Napoli striker in the first half after Insigne suffered a non-contact leg injury. Bernardeschi canceled the hosts’ lead from the penalty spot, and TFC looked to have earned all three points when Mark-Anthony Kaye made it 2-1 with just seven minutes remaining.

DC had other ideas, getting stoppage time goals from Christian Benteke and Theodore Ku-DePietro to shock their guests and trap the three points.

No traffic, no problem

The weekend’s showpiece game was supposed to pit MLS Cup champion LAFC against rival LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl, but bad weather canceled that one as well. [It’s been rescheduled for July 4.] Never mind. There was no shortage of drama on Saturday, as the words and videos above prove. But that was not all.

Last season’s runners-up Philadelphia Union spanked the Columbus Crew, who dropped their first Test under new coach Wilfried Nancy 4-1. The New England Revolution and Minnesota United the two won 1-0 on the roadin Charlotte and Dallas respectively.

Finally, in Saturday’s last drink north of the border, Real Salt Lake also picked up a win in Vancouver, surviving a first-half strike from Javain Brown before getting two in the second from Justen Glad and Damir Kreilach.

If opening day was any indication, the 2023 MLS season will not disappoint.

Doug McIntyre is a football writer for FOX Sports. Prior to joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer at ESPN and Yahoo Sports, and covered the United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

More football from FOX Sports: