Men’s squash Downs Yale 6-3, advance to national championship game





HARTFORD, Connecticut Harvard’s No. 1 men’s squash advanced to the Potter Cup final at the ASC Tag Team Championships after beating No. 4 Yale, 6-3, in the semifinals. Harvard took a 2-1 lead after the first wave of players following the wins of Marwan Tarek And Denis Gilevsky . The Bulldogs began to show their fight in the next three games, each taking over 70 minutes. George Crowne traded games with his opponent, but the senior co-captain eventually got past Maxwell Orr (Yale) in the five-game final to put the Crimson ahead 3-1. Moments later, Tate Harms fended off a comeback from his opponent to win 3-1 and put Harvard one win away from clinching. Harvard cemented its place in the finals as Ayush Menon came back from 2-1 down to defeat Brian Leonard (Yale) in another five game match. ?????????? ??????????. A victory of Ayush Menon in its five-game match solidified our place in the 2023 Potter Cup Final??#GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/l3A6nKeLmk — Harvard Squash (@harvardsquash) February 25, 2023 Ido Burstein swept his opponent to the No. 3 position to bring Crimson’s win total to six to end the day. Harvard Highlights After losing his first game of the season yesterday, Tarek bounced back strong as he beat his opponent 3-0 to give the Crimsons their first win of the day.

Tarek has lost the fewest points of any Crimson player, giving up just 16 points in three games played.

Burstein joined Tarek as the only two Crimson players to sweep their opponents. The Crimson’s No. 3 player outscored his opponent 11-6, 11-8, 11-4.

Menon was in a battle at the No. 8 position as four out of five games were decided by three points or less. Menon’s decisive victory was a win from behind as he trailed 2-1 and trailed 6-8 in the fourth game.

The Crimson remained undefeated in the top five of the standings today.

With the win, the Crimsons increase their all-time series lead against Yale to 83-22. Harvard has now won the last eight meetings between the two teams. The Crimsons are in the world For the third time this season, the Crimson roster featured players from nine different countries on five different continents. The nine Crimson players on the ladder today hail from Egypt (Tarek), Canada (Crowne), Israel (Burstein), Switzerland (Harms), Ireland (Gilevskiy), Ecuador ( david costales ), India ( Neel Joshi ), United States (Menon) and Malaysia ( Ishant Shah ). Results Harvard 6, Yale 3 Marwan Tarek def. Siow Yee Xian (Yale), 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-4) George Crowne def. Maxwell Orr (Yale), 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9) Ido Burstein def. Max Forster (Yale), 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-4) Tate Harms def. Tad Carney (Yale), 3-1 (11-9, 11-9, 10-12, 14-12) Denis Gilevsky def. Jed Burde (Yale), 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-5) Arav Bhagwati (Yale) def. david costales 3-0 (11-6, 14-12, 11-8) Nikhil Ismail (Yale) def. Neel Joshi 3-2 (11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9) Ayush Menon def. Biran Leonard (Yale), 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9) Eric Kim (Yale) def. Ishant Shah 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-0) Finishing order: 1, 5, 7, 2, 4, 8, 3, 6, 9 Following The Crimson will return to action tomorrow to compete for the 2023 National Championship. Seeking to hold themselves atop college squash for the fourth straight time, Harvard will face the winner of the matchup at No. 2 Penn vs. No. 6 Trinity at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow, February 26. Scout the competition Penn No. 2 is 16-1 this season with their only loss at Harvard earlier this year. After their loss at Cambridge, the Quakers closed out their regular season with four wins of 7-2 or better over top-six ranked opponents.

In the Potter Cup, the Quakers beat No. 7 Drexel, 7-2, in the first round and face No. 6 Trinity in hopes of advancing to the final.

The last time Harvard and Penn faced off, the Crimsons rallied from behind to win 5-4 to stay atop the college squash standings and the Ivy League standings.

The Crimsons have been dominant in their all-time series against Penn as they hold a 79-4 lead. Harvard has won the last two meetings between the two teams.

No. 6 Trinity is 16-4 this season. On their last regular season playing weekend, the Bantams won three games 9-0.

In the Potter Cup, the Bantams beat No. 3 Princeton, 5-3, in the first round to advance and face No. 2 Penn in the semifinals.

When Harvard and Trinity faced off earlier this year, the Crimsons won 6-3.

Harvard holds a narrow lead in the all-time series against Trinity, with the record standing 34-30. The Crimsons have won the last five meetings between the two schools.

