Cinderella’s Closet Hosts Prom Dress Drive





FLORENCE, Ky. More attempts to ensure juniors and seniors have their dream prom outfits this year were underway Saturday in Florence. Volunteers with Cinderella’s closet were picking up lightly used ceremonial robes (three years or less) and other ceremonial attire. Founder and director Erin Peterson said these dresses could be chosen by a teenager to wear to prom 2023. What do you want to know Cinderella’s Closet aims to turn dresses into dreams every year

The organization was founded in 2006 to help juniors and seniors with prom attire

Founder and director Erin Peterson said the organization has expanded over time to multiple states and locations in Kentucky.

The organization held a community drive in Florence on Saturday to collect formal wear for these girls to choose from for prom This is an important step in your life. You are junior or senior. Everyone deserves to have fun with their friends before they go off to college or go to work, Peterson said. Peterson said the organization started in 2006. The inspiration behind Cinderellas Closet is something she came across one day while shopping. Peterson said she met a girl who couldn’t afford a prom dress and decided to pay for it. And when she walked through the door, she told me she looked like Cinderella. So I came home and thought we could do this for other girls, and then we started the following spring. We had a thousand dresses and a hundred girls came to see us. The following year we saw about 300 or 400 girls and now there are 14 more Cinderellas Closets across the country, Peterson said. It’s about helping people and that’s what Cinderellas Closet is all about. If you see an opportunity to help another person, I always say do it. Everyone in their community can make a difference in the world, just be willing to take the first step, Peterson said. For this organization, it is a question of playing a role in the lives of adolescents. Peterson said Cinderellas Closet does other work, including helping with portraits of senior citizens and scholarship opportunities. Year round, this organization collects dresses and does what it can to make a difference in someone’s life. This prom season, the closet will help many juniors and seniors pick out an outfit for prom. Each girl will receive her own fairy godmother to choose the dress of her dreams. Shell can pick out the perfect glass slipper and beautiful sparkly jewelry, and we just hope she leaves with a big smile on her face when she dances outside our doors. Peterson said it’s not just about a dress or matching shoes and jewelry, it’s about lifting someone who maybe can’t afford to go to prom or who maybe just needs a push. We want to make sure they know there are people who feel most important. We want to give them a special day for them alone where they will feel like a princess, said Peterson. The organization is hosting a giveaway weekend in northern Kentucky in March, just in time for the prom.

