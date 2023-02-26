Privateers Punch Ticket to the Conference Championship with fourth straight 84-79 win over Lamar





Next game: at McNeese 03/01/2023 | 7:30 p.m. ESPN+ March 01 (Wednesday) / 7:30 p.m. To McNeese History BEAUMONT, Tx.–The New Orleans men’s basketball program clinches its ticket to the Southland Basketball Championships with its fourth straight victory in sweeping fashion over the Lamar Cardinals 84-79 at the MontagneEvent Center on Sunday night. After matching his former career high of 20 points in the last 48 hours against Nicholls, Turk Vincent led the Privateers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Vincent had 15 points in the first half. New Orleans led 88% of the game, with the biggest lead being 10 in the second half. On a 17-8 streak late in the second, the Cardinals took their first lead of the game and extended it to three 79-76, prompting a response from the Privateers. K’mani Doughty fouled and connected on both charity strip shots followed by Vincent, who recovered to make two layups in a row with 15 seconds on the clock. Mark Cooper made the last two shots from the free throw line with one second on the clock to close the game 84-79. Closing the first half at 58%, New Orleans finished the game shooting 46.7% from the field. They were 24 of 29 from the FT line (82.8%) and also run defensively as they racked up a season-high 14 interceptions. Jordan Johnson had 12 points, and Khaleb Wilson-Rouse had 11 points for the second straight game. Wilson-Rouse also had eight interceptions, which is the most for a privateer this season and ties him with Ben Adams for the second all-time steal in a single game. Adams had eight interceptions for New Orleans against Loyola (NO) on December 1, 2000. Doughty had his second straight double digit game with 10 points. Mark Cooper , Omarion Henry , Tyson Jackson and D’ante Bell also contributed. FOLLOWING:The Privateers will travel to McNeese on Wednesday, March 1. Tipping is due at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to follow @PrivateersHoops on Twitter, @PrivateersHoops on Instagram, like /PrivateersMBB on Facebook and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.

