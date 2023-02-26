Kim Kardashian slammed for wanting to give her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5, a sexy bra dress for high school prom





KIM Kardashian plans to give her Dolce & Gabbana dress to her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, five. The Kardashian star said she would let them wear the revealing couture dress to prom or “go clubbing.” 5 Kim Kardashian was berated by fans over her future plans for her red Dolce & Gabbana dress Credit: Reuters 5 Kim shared that she planned on her daughters North and Chicago wearing the outrageous bra and skirt to prom Credit: Instagram Kim, 42, spoke in an interview with Vogue about her plans for her ’90s Dolce & Gabbana dress. She said the dress will go into her Dolce & Gabbana archives which she “hopes her kids will want to wear one day.” Kim said, “I hope North and Chicago, if they can wear it to prom, they can wear it to a formal dance, they can wear it to whatever they want. “They can wear it to a club night.” She concluded, “I’m not going to be stingy with my Dolce archives.” ‘IT’S SAD’ However, fans weren’t thrilled about her kids wearing the short dress to a ball. One fan posted in the comments to the interview, “Yes it’s sad, who would send their kids to prom in this?” Another said: ‘I wouldn’t let my teenager wear this to a prom or to school.’ Yet a third exclaimed, “To think that’s prom-worthy!” A fourth fan added, “It’s beautiful, however, it’s not appropriate for a child.” BE CAREFUL, Kim! In addition to the dress slammed for the cropped bra look, Kim also had trouble walking because the skirt was so tight. She was filmed struggling to climb a small flight of stairs, as her hairstylist Chris Appleton captured the funny moment. Kim turned around, embarrassed at being filmed in the midst of her struggles. Chris captioned the video, “Go back to it,” tagging Kim. It wasn’t the first time Kim had been caught climbing a side staircase at Dolce & Gabbana. In September, Kim also showed off a Dolce & Gabbana dress during Milan Fashion Week and was again caught on camera climbing stairs. ‘THESE POOR CHILDREN’ At the same Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Week in September, Chicago wore a sparkling diamond bodysuit. North wore a silver jumpsuit over a white t-shirt and a sparkling diamond necklace. Although Kim’s kids had some stellar fashion moments, fans didn’t think they looked too thrilled to be there. One person wrote: ‘Sad, very sad, sorry for those kids, they look miserable.’ A second commented: “Holy is above.” Still, a third fan asked, “Why not leave the kids at home?” A fourth fan replied, “Those poor kids! It’s just selfish to take them.” 5 Fans felt the look would be completely inappropriate for a teenager to wear on a night out Credit: BackGrid 5 In addition to the outrageous look, Kim had trouble walking because the skirt was so tight Credit: Instagram/ Chrisappleton1 5 Last September, Chicago wore a sparkling diamond bodysuit to her mother’s Dolce & Gabbana show Credit: Getty Images – Getty

