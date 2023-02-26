SKYHAWK BASEBALL FALLS HEARLINGLY, 5-4 IN EXTRA INNINGS AT VALPARAISO

Next game: Valparaiso 02/26/2023 | 1 p.m. 26 Feb. (Sunday) / 1 p.m. Valparaiso

MARTIN, Tenn. The University of Tennessee baseball team in Martin was just one shot away from their home opener against Valparaiso tonight, but the Beacons rallied to tie the game in the ninth and go from the front in the 10e in a 5-4 Skyhawk backhand.

The start of the ninth was set up by a dramatic rally from UT Martin as the Skyhawks erased a 3-1 deficit after six innings to extend a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth. UT Martin placed runners on base paths in the bottom half of ninth and 10e rounds but could not win or extend the contest.

Will Smith And MacDanford each had multiple efforts and drove in a run for the Skyhawks (3-5) while flaming bell reached base safely three times (double, two walks) and scored a pair of runs. Hit 2-holes in lineout, Caleb Hobson swept three stolen bases today, just shy of the school’s all-time record set in 1986 and the most since Josh Hauser stole three bases against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 25, 2017.

On the mound, starter Jordan Armstrong allowed just two runs with one walk in six innings, but was not considered in the decision. J.Henry Hobson And Colin Millier did not allow a deserved run on one inning appearances.

Gallery: (2/25/2023) Baseball vs. Valpo

It was a pitching duel for most of the game as Armstrong took on Missouri Valley Conference pitcher of the week Connor Lockwood. The Beacons came first on the scoreboard with a point in the second, but Armstrong did a masterful job of coming out of a bases-laden block to limit the damage to a single point.

Armstrong received help from his defense soon after as a rookie at UT Martin Jackson Cook caught a runner trying to steal second base in the third inning before the Skyhawks turned a key 5-4-3 double play in the fourth.

UT Martin tied things at 1-all in the bottom of the fourth. Hobson chose to lead the frame and flew second. Two batters later Jack Culumovic unique in the center to easily tackle Hobson.

Valparaiso scored once in the fifth but Armstrong foiled a potentially dangerous situation in the sixth. The Beacons started the inning with back-to-back singles, but the McDonough, Georgia right-hander kept Valparaiso scoreless in his final frame.

After the Beacons went through an unearned run in the seventh, the Skyhawks recovered one in the bottom half. Bell, Cooke and Danford each drew steps and after a pitching change at Valparaiso, Alec Beman jumped on the first pitch he saw for an RBI single to cut UT Martin’s deficit to 3-2.

Millar silenced the Beacon bats in the top of the eighth, collecting a pair of strikeouts and one strikeout on just 12 pitches. That set the stage for a big bottom half for the Skyhawk offense.

After two quick outs, Bell ripped a double down the left field line and sprinted home on a Smith RBI single. Slade Taylor then followed with a single to force another pitching change at Valparaiso. With the score tied at 3-all, Danford hit an opposite-field single to tag Smith and send the UT Martin dugout into a frenzy after taking their first lead of the day.

Campbell Cleveland (0-1) then came in and had a 1-2 count on the potential third out of the inning before a Beacon single drove into the tied run.

The speedy Hobson almost gave the Skyhawks a no-call victory in the bottom half. He received a five-pitch walk and quickly stole second and third bases, putting the potential winning run at 90 feet with one out. However, UT Martin was unable to produce a run and the contest went to extra innings.

Valparaiso offered another two-out RBI in the top-10e. The Skyhawks put the tying run on base in the bottom half as Taylor was hit by a pitch and replaced by a pinched runner Hunter McLean . Unfortunately, the Beacons were able to escape undamaged to claim victory.

The third and final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday, February 26 at 1 p.m.