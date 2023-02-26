Fashion
Pitt takes first place in ACC with 99-82 win over Syracuse
The score of the box PITTSBURGH Pitt used a dominant second-half performance in front of a raucous sold-out crowd at the Petersen Events Center en route to a 99-82 win over Syracuse on Saturday night. The Panthers scored a season-high 62 second-half points (tied for fifth most in program history) as six different players reached double points.
With the win, Pitt improved to 21-8 overall and 14-4 in the ACC. The Panthers are now atop the ACC standings as they head into the final week of the season looking to capture the first ACC regular season championship in program history.
Blake Hinson knocked down six three-pointers and finished with 22 points and six rebounds, while Greg Elliot went 5 of 6 from three and scored 17 of 19 points in the second half. Nelly Cummings added 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double and Jamarius Burtonstuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Federico Federico was 5 of 5 from the field and 4 of 6 from the foul line during a 14-point, 6-rebound effort. Nike Sibands helped spark the second half with a pair of threes and a highlight dunk while scoring eight of his 10 points early in the second half.
The Panthers shot 63.6 percent (21 of 33) from the field and had 11 three-pointers after halftime.
Pitt took a 37-33 halftime lead despite shooting 31.4% (11 of 35) from the field in the first 20 minutes. The Panthers took advantage of the offensive glass to convert 12 offensive boards into 15 second-chance points. Federiko and Burton both grabbed four rebounds on the offensive end of the floor and the team extended its consecutive free throw streak to 28 with a 10-of-10 effort from the charity stripe.
Burton delivered eight points, eight rebounds and two assists, while backcourt teammate Cummings added eight points, three rebounds and four assists. Cummings knocked down three free throws with 5.5 seconds left at halftime and the Panthers earned a save on the Orange’s final possession to enter the break with a four-point advantage.
Hinson knocked down three three-pointers in the first half as he came off the bench on Senior Night, but Pitt only managed to go 5 of 21 (.238) from beyond the arc in the first half time.
Syracuse got 12 points from Joseph Girard III and 11 points from Benny Williams to stay within striking distance in the first 20 minutes.
Pitt came out shooting in the second half, making three of his first five three-point attempts to take a 10-point lead over a Nike Sibands wing three. Following a circus layup by Quadir Copeland, Sibande nearly took the roof off the Petersen Events Center with a lob dunk on an out-of-bounds play after the Under-16 timeout. Sibande added three points at 2:30 to block a three-point play from Jesse Edwards and five from the Panthers for a 53-43 lead.
Cummings hit Pitt’s 10e three of the game and finished a four-point game for a 57-45 advantage with 14 minutes left. Pitt continued to counter Syracuse’s every push with an effective offensive attack and extended his lead to 73-58 at 9:47 on a quick break dunk from Federiko.
Syracuse chipped and came within nine points at the 8:33 mark on a Judah Mintz three. Elliott replied with a three and Hinson capped an 8-0 run with his sixth three of the night at 5:21 to send the Oakland Zoo into a frenzy again.
Elliott broke the back of the Syracuse press with two more dagger threes and Pitt continued to make good play on the stretch to shut down the Orange.
The Panthers finished the night with a season-high 27 assists, including 19 assists on 21 field goals after intermission.
Williams finished with 24 points and nine rebounds to lead Syracuse, going 5 of 6 three-pointers after entering the game with just 10 threes on the season. Girard added 19 points, while Jesse Edwards (17 points) and Mintz (16) also scored in double figures.
TOPPING 90 = WIN
Pitt’s 99 points were the most scored during Jeff Capelin Oakland. It was the seventh time the Panthers had scored 90 or more points in a game in the past five seasons and the most in an ACC game under Capel. The previous high was 96 points scored at the Petersen Events Center against Syracuse on January 13, 2021.
NEW BRAND THREE
Pitt had 16 threes in the game to set a new team single-season mark with 274 three-point field goals. The 16 threes are tied for third most in program history, with the Panthers having had 16 or more threes in a game three times this season.
CUMMINGS HAS MEMORABLE NIGHT IN FRONT OF HOME CROWD
Cummings, a native of Midland, Pa., ended Senior Night in memorable fashion with his first career double-double (14 points, 13 assists). His career-high 13 assists are tied for seventh in program history.
HINSON REACHES MILESTONES
Hinson surpassed the 1,000 point mark in his career and now has 1,007 points in 89 career games. He now has 80 three-point field goals this season, tied for seventh in a season at Pitt.
SUCCESS OF THE SENIOR EVENING
Pitt honored graduates Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Aidan Fish And Nike Sibands. The group had 59 points, 18 rebounds, 24 assists and 10 triples. On a night when the Oakland Zoo and Petersen Events Center were buzzing throughout the second half, there was no longer an electric moment, and then when Fisch, a former manager-turned-stock player, scored a left-handed lay-up with 14 seconds. remaining and the shot clock ends.
FOLLOWING
Pitt wraps up the regular season with a pair of road games next week starting with a trip to Notre Dame on Wednesday, March 1. The Panthers will face Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. on Saturday, March 4 in a game that will help determine the ACC regular. season champion.
