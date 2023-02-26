



Can you manifest a movie star? This Bally show started late, thanks clearly to two empty seats waiting to be filled between Tim Blanks and house CEO Nicolas Girotto. So I went on to note that the couture from a previous show was reminiscent of that worn during Adrien Brody’s epic turn at Prada in 2012. As I did, Brody was no regular at these resplendent pieces. in head-to-toe green couture of a more relaxed spec, with Georgina Chapman on her arm. The lights went out. Rhuigi Villaseor has, through hard work and determination, manifested his own brand Rhude, a diffusion line with Zara called Redesigning Human Uniform, and this sweet and increasingly interesting gig at Bally. Titled Persistence of Time, Villaseor’s second collection saw him double down on his desire to use his fresh eyes to refresh Bally’s long-faded status as a dodgy gear supplier for the pre-digital jet set: pre-Tom Ford Tom Ford. It’s about slow travel, Villaseor said of her 20th-century wardrobe shaped by a 21st-century mindset. Non-literal references included Tommy Nutter shapes in suits, equestrian exclusivity in boots, the mercurial Miles Davis in Montreux in archival quilted black leather looks, Yves Saint Laurent in hooded dresses and all the competing scarves in the straight fit. silk trousers (for men) and handbags dressed in scarves. Said Villaseor: When I was in my little corner of California reading City & Country, trying to imagine myself eating truffles, this is what it looked like. It’s really opulent. Cheetah print horsehair slippers, shivering leather puffer jackets with velvet bows, gorgeous oversized quilted leather parka with water snake inserts, animal print 2.5 inch heel Chelsea boots and a purple shearling hoodie worn over a black crystal-beaded skirt were among Villaseors other opulent offerings. The zipper dress hung over the model’s right shoulder and a strap ran along her left: from behind, the name of the house was announced southeast on her shoulder blade in proud golden letters. Villaseor said some members of his team advised him to disrupt his retro craving with modern jabs (sneakers, etc.), but he refused. Because the shittiest thing is where I hang out next and I’m not a guy from here or that, he said. There is no silver spoon. This Bally show took place at the Casa degli Atellani, Leonardo da Vinci’s home during the six years he worked across the street painting The Last Supper. Apparently it was the last show here before new owner Bernard Arnault moved in and current tenants moved out. Tonight, Rhuigi Villaseor’s new Los Angeles sensibility and Bally’s former luxury heritage combine to deliver a beautiful bookmark in the buildings history and a great starter collection (2.5 inch heel). I’m having a lot of fun, says Villaseor. You can imagine Ballys customers sharing this experience.

