Enter the new era of stealth wealth





MILAN Shortly after the last guest left the avocado-colored carpet that lined the Gucci showroom and stepped out of the brand’s headquarters in the outskirts of town on Friday, #Gucci started trending on Twitter. Was it because of the fabulous clothes that had just been presented on the catwalk? Was it because, once again, what we wore had been turned upside down for a new era? No. It was because of the front row. ASAP Rocky! Mane Skin! Dakota Johnson! And especially Xiao Zhan, the Chinese actor and singer, who sat next to Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and practically caused a riot as he entered and left the show. Indeed, the frenzy attached to such celebrities is, presumably, the reason why Gucci even held a show, since the brand stands between designers and between ideas, judging by what appeared on the catwalk. Alessandro Michele, the newest creative director and the guy who transformed Gucci from golden avatar of the jet set into quirky big tent, left in November and Sabato De Sarno, who was hired to perform a sort of reset, n won’t arrive before this spring (its first show scheduled for September).

The current offering was designed by the studio team, and it was a time-lapse, like a bridge between the Michele and De Sarno eras: a bit of this, a bit of that, GGs and more. You can spot early ’90s Tom Fords in logo belts and velor jeans, and some late Fords in visible thongs under hipster sheer pencil skirts. Check out Michele’s quirky heritage in towering cheerleader feather hats and a Harry Styles-esque silver tinsel coat. Although Frida Giannini’s interregnum, which took place from 2006 to 2014, seems to have been pretty much wiped from the books. It was all so familiar that when a simple tailored gray overcoat appeared on 90s model Liisa Winkler, it struck a noticeable, palate-cleansing chord. There has been a lot of talk about how Gucci wants to move away from fashion and become more timeless. Ironically, if that’s true and the coat was a harbinger of things to come, Gucci will, once again, be in style.

Introduction to Camelocracy

Aside from the ubiquitous K-pop stars and other Asian influencers (every brand has at least one: DK from Seventeen at Bally, to see Rhuigi Villaseor’s new take on luxury Fords Gucci; Joy ​​from Red Velvet at Tods), the biggest shift in Milan is towards what used to be called stealth wealth. Or the classics. Or, as Max Mara put it in his show notes, the Camelocracy. Who wins the neologism of the week award. Its definition: the kind of clothing that does not announce its value in an obvious way (decoration, logos, sparkling sequins, bright colors) but rather relies on the softness of the fabric and the rigor of the line on insider information. rather than influencer information to suggest value. It does not shout, but whispers. Italy has always had a style with such a sotto voce style, thanks to its history with fabric and leather goods factories. For anyone with a Katharine Hepburn fantasy, now is the time to shop. Brands like Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli have built their names on the thick luxury of their materials and rely on their expertise. At Jil Sander, the brand that once defined in-house power dressing possibilities, Luke and Lucie Meier ditched hemlines, jackets and overcoats, and added an hourglass structure to tunics before taking an unexpected detour, and some somewhat unfortunate, towards motorcycle leathers and techno. . At Ferragamo (K-pop star: NCT’s Jeno), Maximilian Davis added small slices to the sleeves and jackets of a sleek black suit to reveal a burst of white or red underneath: a reminder that he there was more going on in all of these guises than you might immediately assume.

It makes sense: in an inflationary fog, when the economy is unpredictable, carrying your disposable income on your back can be an uncomfortable thing. There’s a reason the last time stealth wealth was all the rage was in 2008, which itself was reminiscent of the 1990s again (like with Ms. Winkler at Gucci, as well as her colleague Amy Wesson) the reference decade.

The secret superpower of Bottega Venetas No one has raised the bar on the whole idea quite like Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta. This season, he sent a watchless leather watch band as an invitation. timelessness and finalized the loan of three equally timeless bronzes for his show: Unique forms of continuity in space by the Italian futurist Umberto Boccioni, usually exhibited at the National Gallery of Cosenza, and Les Coureurs, two sculptures from the 1st century BC. from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples.

The sculptures stood on a mat woven to mimic stracciatella, Mr. Blazys’ favorite ice cream flavor (or so he said before the show), which, like the art (his favorite pieces), was there to reflect the point of the clothes he makes; it’s not the obvious price of something that counts, or the hierarchy of aesthetics. His personal taste. Hence his signature fashion party trick: leather made to mimic other fabrics, so what looks like jeans, say, or a white striped Oxford shirt and boxer shorts, or gray flannel , or even, this time, to knitted red slippers, turns out to be, in fact, the most flexible skins. Cuddle-up-in-the-sofa-with-the-leather-gelato! It’s an incredibly decadent proposition. Fabulousness can be its own fabulous secret.

The effect is stunning, but the biggest impetus has to do with an individualized and generous approach to dressing where details matter: the trapeze-shaped sun-yellow tunic and skirt woven with hundreds of tiny leather petals, so that they sway and bounce with each step; the black wool cocktail dress twisted around the body and caught on one hip by a clever ceramic loop; the squiggles, like lace, on airy tiers that turn out to be rubber. The two-layer overcoat and intrecciato handbag in the size of Wac-A-Mole. They talk to different characters (choose your poison) but they whisper the same thing. As Mr. Blazy said, when you wear them, only you know how special they really are. Even in the screaming crescendo of the crowd outside when BTS’ RM made their entrance, the power of that suggestion came through.

