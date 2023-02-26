Ukrainian designer creates ‘love letter dress’ to mark first anniversary of Russian invasion





To commemorate the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which took place on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian designer Lessja Verlingieri created a unique ‘Love Letter to Ukraine’ dress.

Verlingieri, the founder of Lever Couture (based in Los Angeles), collaborated with British artists – Jenny Williams, creative director, and Ricci Williams, artistic director – to bring the message of love from around the world to Ukraine encouraging groups and individuals to share their thoughts. These would be inscribed in a handmade couture dress and an NFT. Actors Milla Jovovich and Krysten Ritter also brought their own love messages which will be printed on the sheer white dress. The official love letter to Ukraine states on the website, We are delighted to present our Love Letter to Ukraine project, an innovative project that aims to send messages of love and hope from all over the world. Combining creativity and technology, we are asking people around the world to contribute their own message of love by uploading it online. These messages will be printed on fabric and sewn together into a unique couture dress, which will then be given to the people of Ukraine as a symbol of their beauty and strength in the face of adversity. The dress will be auctioned with 100% of the proceeds going to the Zelenska Foundation launched by Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, reported The Independent. He adds, This dress symbolizes the sense of community and unity around which the project rallies. Each individual letter can contribute something unique and special, making the finished fabric blend of the storytelling an incredible work of art. The dress will bring to life the stories, memories and experiences shared by everyone who wrote a letter for this meaningful cause. Talk to The IndependentJenny Williams says: We wanted to do something that reflects the outpouring of love that the whole world has for Ukraine and unites people. She adds, “The handwritten note concept was chosen because it forces people to stop and take the time to be personal. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

