BTS’s RM gives off a strong boss vibe as he attends Milan Fashion Week, addresses ARMY in a British accent: “It’s a fucking beautiful night…”





After J-Hope, Jimin and Suga conquered the fashion worldthe BTS leader is unlikely to be left behind. RM (née Kim Nam-joon) is in Milan, Italy to attend Bottega Veneta’s FW 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in all black and giving off “mafia boss” vibes, an awestruck ARMY shared videos of the rapper from the event online. He was greeted by shouts from an excited crowd as he entered.

A fan commented on RM’s famously incisive gaze and wrote, “This man, these boots, this outfit, this sharp look…. I shake Kim Namjoon…” This man, these boots, this outfit, this sharp look…. I shake Kim Namjoonpic.twitter.com/i5pWSsXiYX ss *slow* FACE (@btssomma) February 25, 2023 Another shared a video of RM talking to American singer Kelela, “Thow it all started when Namjoon told Kelela he loves his new album and now they are chatting and laughing together I WANT THIS FOR ME TOO…” the way it all started when namjoon told kelela he loved his new album and now they are chatting and laughing together i WANT THAT FOR ME TOO pic.twitter.com/SfJUlwdvIl lea (@seokjinbit) February 25, 2023 One posted a video of himself heading to the event, “Namjoon leaving the hotel on the way to the bottega veneta menswear fashion show in milan, italy! the way he smiles and salutes the armies! please they are the lucky ones…” namjoon leaving the hotel on his way to the Bottega Veneta menswear fashion show in Milan, Italy! the way he smiles and salutes the armies! please they are the lucky ones #RMxBOTTEGAVENETA

RM X BOTTEGA VENETA

RMILAN FASHION WEEK

RM MODE STANDARD#RMxBottegaVeneta#NAMJOONxBottega #RM pic.twitter.com/4l6zvmjznu AyatJK | (@7btskook) February 25, 2023 RM even attempted an English accent in a video, where he says he’s attempting his first fashion show. Another fan wrote: “Namjoon in Italy speaking English with a British accent How’s it going my fellow European ARMY?? We’re crying…” Namjoon in Italy speaking English with a British accent How’s it going fellow European ARMY?? We cry.. #RMxBOTTEGAVENETA pic.twitter.com/36OEjFQsaH RMPICS (@RMPICS_twt) February 25, 2023 no wonder everyone went wild when they saw kim namjoon, his form gives the biggest ultimate boss vibes. #RMxBottegaVeneta pic.twitter.com/ClGZfoVQJO it is (@sugatradamus) February 26, 2023 ARMYs noted that RM was essentially the “main character” of the fashion event, even though it was his first time. The rapper, who released his album Indigo last year, is most likely set to release a new album shortly before his mandatory military service. Much to the delight of fans, he took part in a Weverse Live a few days after Valentine’s Day to check on them. While RM stays busy, there’s more BTS content to look forward to, as Jimin’s Face album is next in the pipeline. On the other hand, V is busy with his cooking variety show, Jinnie’s Kitchen and Suga is ready for his world tour in May. Jungkook’s plans are still under wraps as the singer revealed he hasn’t worked on his album and is relaxing at home while waiting.

