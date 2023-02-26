The trendy spring/summer 2023 pieces you can buy at Zara

Zara loyalists know that the retailer is always the first to deliver on-trend items every season. Insert the phrase of your choice, such as cut-out bodysuits or baggy pants, into the websites search bar and it will instantly bring you several affordable options in that category for you to browse through. Given how quickly the brand delivers on-the-go items 365 days a year, it’s no surprise you can already shop the best Spring/Summer 2023 fashion trends at Zara. Head over to her new page now and you’ll find runway-approved looks like cargo pants, maxi denim skirts and lingerie-style dresses.

As you scroll through all the fresh seasonal produce, you might also start to feel overwhelmed by the amount of items in front of you. We’ve been there, so to help you avoid that information overload, we’ve identified 11 key style trends for spring along with the corresponding Zara product to buy if you want to take advantage of this look. As a spoiler alert, in addition to the aforementioned runway-approved pieces, expect to find a slew of crochet tops for the season as well as several sheer garments. Clearly, Zara knows what we want and won’t hesitate to deliver the trends right to our doorsteps. Get out your credit card and start shopping, ahead of time.

lime green

Collina Strada Spring/Summer 2023 George Chinsee/WWD via Getty Images

Pastel yellows and blues are expected for the warmer months, but deviate from that palette for a second to rock something in a zesty lime green. The shade came in the form of a top and pant at Collina Strada, a dress at Alitte, and a suit at Sergio Hudson. Bottom line: lime green is a versatile shade that works on any garment.

Crochet

Gabriela Hearst Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Crochet gives off tropical vacation vibes, which is why this material will never go away in summer collections, take a look at the Gabriela Hearst runway show. Instead of buying a top or dress in the classic tight-knit style, look for pieces made from a loose, cobweb-like weave.

Long skirts

Peter Do Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

For those who don’t wish to embrace the miniskirt look, find relief in this season’s on-trend maxi silhouette. The style has appeared on the catwalks of Jil Sander, Peter Do and Tibi. You can tell everyone after a denim maxi, especially based on how quickly the pieces are selling out at all retailers.

Statement Earrings

Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023

When your outfit needs some extra zhuzh, just attach a pair of statement earrings. This larger than life accessory pairs perfectly with the more minimalist looks of Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler and Louis Vuitton. If you need more convincing that this is a hot look for spring: Kate Middleton wore this earring trend recently at the 76th British Academy Film Awards.

Ballerinas

Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

You can thank Miu Miu for spearheading the ballerina revival in our wardrobes. For spring, designers like Simone Rocha and Sandy Liang all also agree that it is THE shoe to buy. The popular choice is a simple satin pair similar to those in the Miu Mius Fall/Winter 2022 collection, but if you want a more unexpected style, check out Simone Rochas flat meets sneaker hybrid bird.

Fire

Prada Spring/Summer 2023 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

The sheer dress trend isn’t for everyone, but if this is the season you decide to get on board with the look, you’re in luck. In all retailers, including Zara, you will find a vaporous, transparent dress or transparent blouse option to satisfy your shopping desires.

Relaxed denim

Tibi Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Skinny pants may be arriving for their looser, roomier cousin in Fall/Winter 2023, but for the next few months, there’s still time to rock all the casual denim bottoms your heart desires. Rest assured that baggy jeans won’t suffocate and cling to your sweaty skin like a pair of skinny jeans would in hot weather.

shimmering silver

Cecilie Bahnsen Spring/Summer 2023 Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

You can always expect metallic silver to show up in fall collections as everyone searches for that NYE party piece. However, this shade bubbled all over the Spring 2023 runways, including Cecilie Bahnsen, Givenchy and Altuzarra. If you’re apprehensive about wearing this shade, incorporate it into your accessories first.

Inspired by freighter

Coperni Spring/Summer 2023 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Every fashion girl is looking for a pair of cargo pants for spring, so it’s no surprise that Zara has several pairs in stock to keep up with this shopping frenzy. Don’t play it safe by opting for bottoms in khaki or olive green hues, instead opt for a Barbie pink hue that gives off happy, warm vibes.

Bra Tops

Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 Collection JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Bra tops have appeared in Area, LaQuan Smith, Adam Lippes, And the Michael Kors collection runways, signaling that the trend is still strong for Spring 2023. For those who can’t embrace strappy styles, start with a design that offers more coverage. Zara’s Chenille Bralette, below, will help you keep up with the trend.

gothic girl

Versace Spring/Summer 2023 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Wednesday Addams effect associated with collections like Versaces Spring/Summer 2023 and Rodartes Fall/Winter 2023, both of which have nods to the goth girl, fuels your desire for moody pieces. This season, sweeten your floral dresses with an inky black leather trench or layer it over your other dark colored pieces.