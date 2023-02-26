Kim Kardashian Takes Milan by Storm in Bodycon Snakeskin Dress





Kim Kardashian is currently living her best life in the Italian capital (Photo: Mega/Rex) Kim Kardashian stepped out in Milan this weekend in a killer outfit. The reality TV star headed to a Dolce and Gabbana party in the Italian capital wearing a lace-up snakeskin dress and matching choker. Kim, 42, was smoldering posing with the famous Italian designers and managed to take her look up a notch when she changed into a red snakeskin outfit hours later. Skims founder Kim’s second look of the night featured smokin’ lace detailing and the mom-of-four teamed the sizzling dress with a pair of matching snakeskin boots. Oh but that’s not all. Before heading to the D&G party on Saturday night, she visited the fashion houses store during the day wearing nothing but a crop top and matching skirt with bows. Loops! Kim’s trip to Italy comes after she marked the 20th anniversary of the death of her late father, Robert Kardashian, with a touching tribute on social media. The reality star headed to a Dolce and Gabbana party in the Italian capital wearing a lace-up snakeskin dress and matching choker (Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Kim somehow managed to kick her eyes up a notch when she changed into a red snakeskin outfit hours later (Picture: Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Kim visited the fashion houses store back in the day wearing nothing but a crop top and matching skirt made of bows (Picture: Robino Salvatore/GC Images) Robert, best known for his work asone of OJ Simpsons lawyersdied in 2003 at the age of 59, following a battle with the esophaguscancer. Kim shared a series of photos and videos of the patriarch, revealinghow much he misses and needs himright away. Happy birthday dad, it’s almost getting to the point where I have to remember you longer than I know you, she began. This year marks 20 years since we celebrated your birthday here on earth. Happy birthday dad – it’s almost to the point where I have to remember you longer than I know you. This year marks 20 years since we celebrated your birthday here on earth. pic.twitter.com/lIY4AtKM44 Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2023 But I’ll take it because I had the best dad in the whole world and I’m so lucky to have spent 22 years with you! There are so many things I want to tell you and show you and so many little humans that I wish you knew because God you would love them so much! I can close my eyes and hear your voice and remember the funniest little things about you that make me so happy. I will never let this go [sic]. More: Trend

She concluded the message: I really miss you and need you a little bit right now. Please come to me in a dream soon. I love you so much happy 79th birthday! Jougé [sic]. Robert shared Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob with ex-wife Kris Jenner and died in 2003, just months after being diagnosed with cancer. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Love Islands Martin Akinola not convinced Tanya Manhenga is in love with Shaq Muhammad

MORE: Chloe Lattanzi makes heartbreaking confession at mom Olivia Newton-John’s memorial alongside Delta Goodrem







