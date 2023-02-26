Sofia Vergara dazzles in a bodycon dress for a major announcement



















February 25, 2023 – 4:54 p.m. GMT



Megan Bull

Taking to Instagram, Sofia Vergara donned a stunning bodycon dress to make a major announcement, and she looks amazing.

Sofia Vergara just made a major announcement on Instagram – and fashion fans will be delighted. Sharing a new video on social media, the America’s Got Talent the star could be seen modeling a white dress that was fitted at the waist as she unveiled it spring collection at Walmartand she couldn’t have looked more glamorous. The caption read, “Surprise! My spring collection exclusively at @walmart is out today! It’s full of colorful surprises! Tag me so I can see you in it!” Sofia also modeled two other gorgeous looks, which you can see in the video below… WATCH: Sofia Vergara gives fans a sneak peek at her stunning new spring collection Loading player… MORE: Sofia Vergara looks amazing as she poses in breathtaking black lace lingerie READ: Sofia Vergara steals the show with star-studded selfie alongside Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra and more Drawing a reaction from her 28.4 million followers, it looks like fans are already rushing to buy the new collection. “Oh wow!!! I’m going to check their clothes just because of you,” one wrote. “I just ordered so many new pieces! I love everything!” added another. Meanwhile, a third wrote, “Love your Walmart collections @sofiavergara.” HAVE THE LOOK: Sofia Vergara Belted Wrap Dress, $34, walmart BUY NOW It is not the first time that the modern family star wowed fans with her ultra-glamorous looks. In January, Sofia was stunned in the most flattering black bodycon dress like her joined a classmate America’s Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum on the set of Germany’s next top model. The actress paired her patterned bodycon cut with a selection of stacked necklaces and a pair of large, shimmering earrings to elevate the look. As for her hair, Sofia styled her caramel locks in her signature straight style, with a radiant makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara and a matte lip. In January, the actress stepped out in another stunning look She captioned the Instagram post, “I photograph @germanynextopmodel with my favorite.” Naturally, fans took to the comments to express their admiration for the pair. One follower wrote, “You both look gorgeous!” and another added, “How do you two never seem to age?!” Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. GOOD MORNING! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

