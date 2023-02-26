Zendaya Turns Heads at the 2023 NAACP Awards Wearing a Sexy Versace Dress That’s Driving Fans Crazy





Jhe 54th NAACP Image Awards took place Saturday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, California, with Zendaya steal the show in terms of red carpet appearances. Zendaya has been nominated for a few awards, namely Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. Even if Angela Bassette beat her both, Zendaya turns heads with its choice of mode – or, choices, it must be said. Zendaya’s costume change at the 2023 NAACP Awards Zendaya wore an outfit that turned heads on the red carpet, as she entered the room in a stunning black and green Atelier Versace vintage dress, with a deep neckline and rounded cups. Meanwhile, renowned stylist law cockroach chose her diamond bracelet, her fringe earrings and her cocktail ring. But, Zendaya then changed her outfit overnight, changing and donning a white Prada ensemble, a star cutout bralette and a matching long white skirt. “Thank you Miuccia Prada for recreating this for us,” she wrote on Instagram. It’s what she wore when she took the stage to present the Outstanding Motion Picture Award, won by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” What are the NAACP Image Awards? The NAACP Image Awards are similar to other award ceremonies, such as the Oscars or Golden Globes, but focus on celebrating the achievements of people of color in film, television, theater, music and literature. The name comes from the NAACP, which is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. During the 2023 edition, Will Smith was one of the nominees and won for the slavery drama “Emancipation,” his first outing since slapping Chris Rock onstage at last year’s Oscars. As mentioned above, Angela Bassette was the main star of the evening, winning in categories that Zendaya was for.

