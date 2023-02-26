How to dress at 40: 6 golden rules for men

Also take the opportunity to upgrade not only the items in your wardrobe, but also the wardrobe itself. Buy a wardrobe big enough to store all of your things so they don’t rumple together and, if you haven’t already, invest in wooden coat hangers, fabric suit bags and plastic boxes for your shoes.

2) Don’t assume you need a size bigger (but ADJUST your fits)

We spoke to international style icon and handsome man Johannes Huebl, 44, about dressing in your 40s: you should have a good idea of ​​some cuts and styles that work for you and your body type. Tailoring will always be an exact and age-appropriate choice, as well as alterations on the out-of-the-box options.

So if there are a few pieces that you haven’t worn in a while for fitting reasons, go back and have them slightly adjusted. Usually this only means that the seams of your suits need to be loosened slightly (a minor modification that can make all the difference), or that you should choose a straight leg selvedge rather than a slim fit (no bootcut, if please ).

You don’t need to completely overhaul your wardrobe, just a few tweaks will make your suits look as sharp as they did in your 20s and 30s.

3) Approach sportswear with caution

Sportswear is dominating menswear right now – and while injecting a dose of it into your wardrobe can freshen up your attire, investing too much in this look in your 40s can end up giving off a bit of a club vibe. a physical education teacher. If you want to do it right, skip baseball caps and backpacks and invest in cool designer sneakers like Valentino, Lanvin or Mr Hare in clean colors, worn with a bouclé or cashmere sweater and indigo jeans the weekend.

4) Perfect your wrist action

You might have a watch or two in your repertoire, but now is the time to take it to the next level. If you haven’t already, your 40th birthday is the perfect time to gift yourself your first high-end watch and by that we mean the kind you can one day pass on to your son. Also invest in jewelry that complements it, whatever your taste – whether it’s a ring or a small stack of bracelets that you can wear in your spare time that feature subtle stones or pearls. and highly polished metals.

5) Choose your haircut

Gone are the mohawks – the days of experimentation are behind you. When it comes to your haircut, decide what best suits your hair type and face shape, and find a hairstylist who succeeds every time. It’s one less worry.

6) Don’t try too hard

Yes, the irony is really not lost on us here. That being said, men at this age tend to have a fiery burn, more commonly referred to as a midlife crisis. Mind Ive still got it, tips the scales too far and you end up looking like a very shiny, mismatched cry for help. So be expressive, be savvy with your color matches, but don’t dig up the crazy clothes you wore in your twenties trying to relive the good old days. Getting older, getting wiser, getting cooler.

Items you should buy in your 40s

Loafers

One of the most comfortable and chic pieces to enter your wardrobe is the loafer. You can be a cool dad comfortably sailing the deck of yachts off Mallorca, or a sexy divorcee strolling the pubs and restaurants of Soho in the summer. These are dream settings for you and your moccasins; release this new quarantine power.

Dress pants

You’ve spent most of your life in jeans so far, and while we’re not suggesting eliminating them entirely from your wardrobe, it’s worth investing in adult alternatives. While corduroy is a young man’s material these days (in his 40s he can become a bit of a GCSE geography teacher), get a wide range of cut chinos in your repertoire. Beige and navy are great starting colors, but it’s also worth investing in a few colors that will go great with a blue blazer or gray sweater at the weekend, like dark red or forest green.

Luggage

A real man of the world looks on point no matter what mode of transport he takes and a key starting point for that is to update your luggage game. It’s time to finally get rid of that beat up bag you bought on your gap year, find a quality luggage maker that produces a shape you love, and invest in a stylish set that looks just as good together as it does separately. . A good start would be a cabin-sized carry-on, a larger suitcase for a week, and a smart carry-on tote bag. Extras include a leather suit carrier or a medium wheeled weekender bag.

Decent loungewear

You might get away with heavily branded boxer shorts in your 20s, but now is the time to update your after-hours attire. If you’re more traditional, opt for matching pajamas or something more stylish, buy yourself a selection of soft white long and short sleeve t-shirts and wear them with lightweight track pants or shorts up. to the thighs. And make sure you have a decent dressing gown for the next morning (one in terrycloth or jersey for the winter and one in cotton for the summer). We also recommend investing in a decent, high-end tracksuit for lazy days and Sunday morning errands at the corner stores.

Eye contour cream

You’ve already started using your anti-aging moisturizer in your 30s, now it’s time to add eye cream to your grooming routine to make sure puffiness or crow’s feet don’t take hold. A helpful tip if you’re new to eye cream: dab it on until it’s absorbed, don’t rub it in like you would moisturizer.

tuxedo

There is a definite correlation between your age and the number of black tie events you will be invited to, just as this number begins to increase throughout your 40s and 50s, it makes economic sense to invest in yours. . Also, a custom made tuxedo will look much better than a tuxedo because it is measured exactly for you.

First published on gq-magazine.co.uk