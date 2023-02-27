High-end fashion line Diablo 4s debuts at Milan Fashion Week

Blizzard Entertainment and Danish fashion house He Copenhagen unveiled a surprising new collaboration on Saturday at Milan Fashion Week: a Diablo-inspired high-end ready-to-wear collection for 2023 that will be available to buy this summer.

Han Kjbenhavn’s Chthonic Penumbra Fall/Winter womenswear collection goes way beyond the t-shirts and hoodies we typically associate with gaming-inspired fashion. The line features striking fashion pieces comprised of faux fur, vegan leather, and feathers, in gray and black hues, vibrant blood-red fabrics, and complemented with pearls and chrome accents. Han Kjbenhavn described the new collection as inspired by the phrase hell as a beautiful place.

Ahead of Saturday’s show at Milan Fashion Week, Polygon spoke with Han Kjbenhav Creative Director Jannik Wikkels Davidsen and CEO Daniel Sndergaard Hummel about the brands’ collaboration with Diablo and Blizzard.

The Han Kjbenhavns Diablo-inspired womenswear collection isn’t the brand’s typical collaboration. He’s worked with other labels over the past decade, including sports brand Puma and textile maker Pendleton Woolen Mills, but Davidsen says he’s been less interested in such partnerships in recent years and that Diablo and Han Kjbenhavn share a certain emotional DNA.

Normally a fashion brand would do sneaker collabs and such, but…we didn’t do too many collabs [like that] because it almost seemed too saturated, Davidsen said. We wanted to look at new possibilities, with new partners, where it’s more about emotional DNA and the connection between brands than a product. Talk to [Blizzard], the match between us and Diablo was really, really good, because my aesthetic and Dans, creatively, isn’t clean and sweet. The darker side [is more] our aesthetic more than a classic fashion brand.

Davidsen said Han Kjbenhavn aimed to avoid doing a direct translation of what appears in the game in Diablo 4 and to creatively avoid what he called gimmicks.

The basic idea was to talk to the Diablo team and translate the emotions to make sure that what was being created wasn’t an individual translation of a skin that was getting too fancy, wasn’t is this not ? he said. Let’s try to translate emotion into something that can exist in our world. Because we both share a lot of creative DNA in our visions, it was actually an enjoyable journey.

Hummel said he sees a common ground, a common aesthetic and common emotions in the audience that overlap a lot, with Han Kjbenhavn, especially when you have an aesthetic like ours and the world of Diablo. Looking at Han Kjbenhavn’s recent runway and prt-porter lines, it’s clear why the gaming franchise is a good choice, creatively speaking; the Copenhagen-based fashion house leans into dark and disturbing imagery, with an emphasis on black leather, towering silhouettes and, yes, even the occasional gimmick like a leather dress with an integrated choker that takes the term literally.

Davidsen said he was creatively inspired by the grand and beautiful Maleficent Renaissance style of Diablo 4its art direction, as well as its dark and dystopian vibe. But conveying the journey of a players adventure through the world of Diablos Sanctuary was just as important as the dark tones of the games.

It’s about being on a long journey, which I sometimes visually translate in terms of materials, he explained. How does the material react when walking or interacting? Of course, conflict is also a big thing for me, something I share with the Diablo universe. The darkness is obvious, but therefore conflicting, but the journey carries a lot of visual emotion for me.

These materials, Davidsen said, include leather, rubber and other form-fitting materials inspired by Diablos Lilith, but also travel-inspired fabrics, like mesh that conveys the games’ sense of ghostly spirits. Hummel compared the line as dragging [Diablo] in the physical world through fashion.

Han Kjbenhavn is not only track fashion, but that’s where the decadent showcase of creative emotion is conveyed, in the clothes and the sound and visual effects. The brand, which was founded in 2008 as an eyewear brand, now sells casual ready-to-wear pieces including pants, t-shirts, sweatshirts and outerwear, and Davidsen is well aware of the desires and expectations of Diablo fans.

There’s a reason we start with the parade, Hummel said. It’s important for us to start with the main emotion and then develop it into more wearable pieces.

When we do the track, we know it’s a fixed format: its extravagant and big emotions, Davidsen said. The first task for us is to bring out the emotion, to be extravagant in certain lines. For the public, we were obviously thinking of everyday ready-to-wear pieces, hopefully we have a good idea of ​​the players and the public, and [will] create something special for them.

They are very specific in what they think Diablo should be, Davidsen added. We have a tough audience, and so does Diablo. This audience wants Diablo 4 to deliver what they expect from Diablo, and that’s something I’m really aware of. I have read the comment sections.