Where to find Virginia’s dress and spare clothes

Although few fell in love with Kelvin on day one of Son of the Foresthow hard it is not to like big dope, Virginia turned out to be the game’s surprise MVP for many. Well, as surprising as people may be who love a woman with extra limbs. If you’ve managed to befriend her and want to change her outfit from that default white swimsuit, then you’ll want to get your hands on it. Virginia’s dress.

As with most location walkthroughs in Sons of the Forest, there are a lot of things you’ll need before you can get her robe, not the least of which is finding the shovel. We’ll link the video location for that below, but you’ll need the Rebreather And rope gun First of all. Prepare for many stages and puzzling caves:

Once you have the shovel, head to Maintenance A on the map, located below:

Dig the ground with your newly acquired shovel, then head to Maintenance A.

Down here, beware of the mutant babies down the hall where you can also get the fire axe. Take a right into the vacant room with the loud music, then pick up the Maintenance key card next to the 3D printer.

With this keycard, you’re now going to want to head to this location (yellow arrow) south of the map that leads to a cave; you should see a few golf carts outside. It’s also a flashing green circle on your GPS.

Go down until you come to a trap door called Food and diningthen drop down into the strange corpse-strewn room below.

On your right, there should be a locked door. Use your maintenance keycard on this door to unlock it and enter what appears to be some kind of garden. Watch out, there’s a mighty Mutant Finger inside as well as some mutant babies. You can find a crossbow in this next room next to a corpse.

Kill the mutants or walk past them and keep following each open door until you start swimming in a submerged area. Again, just swim through all the open doors until you get to this section.

Take that open door on the left and keep walking until you come to what looks like a safe room. Collect the VIP Keycard on the right shelf, which also appears to be Virginia’s, then return to the hallway and open the door at the back.

Once inside this massive dining room, you can find Virginia’s Dress on a couch on the right side of the room.

To get out, equip your rebreather and go through the huge broken window, then swim until you come out the other side. There are a few mutants in this short cave system, but honestly, you might as well sprint until you exit the cave.

Next time you see Virginia, hold E and select the dress and she will wear it. Remember that you need to befriend her before you can interact with her.

You can change her outfit again at any time by following the same steps. It might just be us, but she definitely looks like Vera Farmiga in that blouse. Check out the lovely family photo above.

Sons of the Forest is available on PC.

READ NEXT: Sons of the Forest: Where to find the Shotgun and Ammo